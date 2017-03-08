St Mary's too strong for Naas CBS

St Mary’s, Edenderry, proved way too strong for Naas CBS in the final of the Top Oil Leinster PP Schools Junior Football ‘A’ final, played at Hawkfield, today, Wednesday March.

A much more polished Mary’s, playing with the strong wind in the opening half, took control from the throw-in with midfielderws Seán Bannon and Seán Coffey on top around the middle they build up a half time lead of 1-9 to 0-2, the goal coming from ace marksman, Carbury’s Mark Cully.

Edenderry, who lined out with no less than five Carbury and four Balyna players in their starting fifteen, did come under some pressure early in the second half but were more than capable of dealing what a anything Naas CBS fired at them.

Two early points from Paddy McDermott and Adam Byrne gave Naas some home but when Sean Brennan got on the end of a Jack Smyth cross that was it and while Naas did respond with a goal from Al Bergin, it was not enough as St Mary’s ran out comfortable winners on a final score line of St Mary’s Edenderry 2-14 Naas CBS 1-5.

St Mary’s Edenderry: Sean Tyrrell (Carbury); Cathal Moran (Carbury), Dean Cummins (Balyna), Craig Thompson (Carbury); Shane Flynn (Balyne), Cathal Farrell (Edenderry), Richie Coffey (Ballinabrackey); Seán Bannon (Ballinabrackey) 1-0, Seán Coffey (Ballinabrackey); Daniel Lowry (Edenderry), Mark Cully (Carbury) 1-4, Seán Kavanagh (Ballinabrackey); Killian Galligan (Balyna), Seán Nolan (Balyna) 0-1, Jack Smuth (Carbukry) 0-6 (6 frees). Subs: Dan Leech (Kinnegan) 0-2 for Seán Coffey (black card 40m); Aaron Mangan (Edenderry) for Seán Kavanagh (43m); Ryan GLynn (Edenderry) 0-1 for Mark Cully (58m); Brian Nolan (Edenderry) for Richie Coffey (61m); Oisin Milmore (Carbury0 for Jack Smyth (63m).

Naas CBS: Aaron Lawler (Eadestown); John Lawlor (Eadestown), Conall Ó Gallachobhair (Blessington), Jack Hamill (Raheens); Eoghan Prizeman (Naas), Liam Broderick (Ballymore Eustace), Paddy McDermott (Naas); Ian Blackburne (Naas), Harry Carroll (Eadestown); Al Bergin (Naas) 1-2, Alex Beirne (Naas), Eoin Conneff (Eadestown); Seán Ó Domhnaill (Sallins), Craig Johnston (Sallins), Adam Byrne 0-2 (Two Mile House). Subs: Murray O’Byrne (Newtown Gaels) for Alex Beirne (25m); Sam Morrissey (Naas) for Al Bergin (49m); Drew Costello (Ardclough) 0-1(f) for Craig Johnston (53m); Ethan Cotter (Blessington) for Seán Ó Domhnaill (62m).

Referee: John Hickey, Carlow.