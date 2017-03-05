Lilies in total control against Fermanagh

Kildare got back on track against Fermanagh at St Conleth’s Park on Sunday demolishing Fermanage by all of 12 points, which included four goals, to win on a final score line of Kildare 4-14 Fermanagh.

It was indeed a very impressive performance from Cian O’Neill’s men, despite going three points down before getting into their stride.

Two goal from midfielder Tommy Moolick and another from Chris Healy saw Kildare lead at the break 3-6 to 0-9 despite Fermanagh scoring the final four points of that half.'

Any thoughts of a second half collapse soon disappeared as the home side tacked in three quick points before Daniel Flynn was on hand to fire to the net.

Final score Kildare 4-14 Fermanagh 0-14.

Scorers: Kildare, Tommy Moolick 2-0, Chris Healy 1-1, Neil Flynn 0-4 (2 frees), Daniel Flynn 1-1, Fionn Dowling 0-2, Kevin Feely 0-1, Niall Kelly 0-1, Fergal Conway 0-1, Eddie Heavey 0-1, Conor Hartley 0-1, Keith Cribbin 0-1.

Fermanagh, Barry Mulrone 0-4, Ryan Jones 0-2, Tomás Corrigan 0-2 (2 frees), Aidan Breen 0-2, Seán Quigley 0-2 (1 free), Mickey Jones 0-1, Ryan Lyons 0-1.

KILDRE Mark Donnellan; Mick O’Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle cpt., Keith Cribbin; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin; Neil Flynn, Daniel Flynn, Chris Healy. Subs: Fionn Dowling for Kevin Feely (32 minutes): Cathal McNally for Daniel Flynn (54 minutes): Eddie Heavey for Paul Cribbin (60 minutes); Conor Hartley for Niall Kelly (62 minutes); Peter Kelly for Johnny Byrne (64 minutes); Eamonn Callaghan for Neil Flynn (64 minutes).

FERMANAGH: Christopher Snow; Mickey Jones,Che Cullen, James McMahon; Declan McCusker, Ryan McCluskey, Lee Cullen’; Eoin Donnelly cpt., Tomás Corrigan; Paul McCusker, Ryan Jones, Aidan Breen; Barry Mulrone, Seán Quigley, Eddie Courtney. Subs: Ryan Hyde for Lee Cullen (half time): Cian McManus for Ryan McCluskey (59 minutes); Ryan Lyons for Paul McCusker (59 minutes);

REFEREE Padraig Sullivan, Kerry.