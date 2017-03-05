Seamus Connolly, Kildare mascot at today's AFL

Today’s mascot at the Kildare v Fermanagh AFL game at St Conleth’s Park, Newbrige, is Grangenolvan U11 player, Seamus Connolly.

Seamus’ favourite position is left corner forward and his football hero is Johnny Doyle.

Best memory: beating Ballykelly when he scored 1-7 and as he says himself is coach bought all the team ice cream on the way home.”

Sporting hopes: to play for Kildare.

Favourite healthy snack: oranges, grapes and strawberries.