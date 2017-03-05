Big day for Grangenolvlan player
Seamus Connolly, Kildare mascot at today's AFL
Seamus Connolly, today's mascot
Today’s mascot at the Kildare v Fermanagh AFL game at St Conleth’s Park, Newbrige, is Grangenolvan U11 player, Seamus Connolly.
Seamus’ favourite position is left corner forward and his football hero is Johnny Doyle.
Best memory: beating Ballykelly when he scored 1-7 and as he says himself is coach bought all the team ice cream on the way home.”
Sporting hopes: to play for Kildare.
Favourite healthy snack: oranges, grapes and strawberries.
