Lilies name team for Antrim clash

The Kildare team to take on Antrim at Cushendall on Sunday in the Allianz Hurling League, Division 2A has been named and reads as follows:

Paul Dermody;

Cian Forde, John Doran, Niall Ó Muineacháin;

Seán Gainey, Mark Moloney, Michael Reidy;

Paul Divilly, Dinny Stapleton;

John Mulhall, David Reidy, Brian Byrne;

Chris Bonus, Mark Delaney, Paudi Ryan.