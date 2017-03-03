Allianz Hurling League Division 2A
Lilies name team for Antrim clash
Mark Delaney named at full forward for Kildare's AHL clash with Antrim on Sunday
The Kildare team to take on Antrim at Cushendall on Sunday in the Allianz Hurling League, Division 2A has been named and reads as follows:
Paul Dermody;
Cian Forde, John Doran, Niall Ó Muineacháin;
Seán Gainey, Mark Moloney, Michael Reidy;
Paul Divilly, Dinny Stapleton;
John Mulhall, David Reidy, Brian Byrne;
Chris Bonus, Mark Delaney, Paudi Ryan.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on