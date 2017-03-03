Kildare weekend Club fixtures may be disrupted by adverse weather
While Round 3 of the Aldridge, Keogh and Dowling Cup games are fixed for this weekend, it is feared that adverse weather conditions may affect many of the games. As of now these are the games down for decision; we will keep you updated of any postponments.
FRIDAY March 3
Minor Football League Div 4A, 19.30
Naas V Killard, John Enright
SATURDAY March 4
Aldridge Cup Group A, 14.00:
Allenwood V Eadestown Anthony Herbert
St Laurence's V Athy, Fintan Barrett
Aldridge Cup Group B, 14.00
Carbury V Naas, Liam Herbert
Round Towers V Confey, Fergal Barry
Aldridge Cup Group C, 14.00
Celbridge V Johns'bridge John Enright
Maynooth V Clane, Killian Jones
Aldridge Cup Group D, 14.00
Castledermot V Leixlip, Niall Colgan
Sarsfields V Moorefield, Billy O'Connell
Keogh Cup Group A, 14.00
C'mitchell V Raheens Seamus McKiernan
St Kevinss V Clogherinkoe Peter Farrell
Keogh Cup Group B, 14.00
Ballyteague V Sallins Damien Reilly
Straffan V Nurney Michael Malone
Keogh Cup Group C, 14.00
Kilcock V Manor Kilbride Thomas Smyth
Rathangan V Kill Larry Heeney.
Keogh Cup Group D, 14.00
Ellistown V Mon'evan Brendan Hickey
Suncroft V Kilcullen David Houlihan
Dowling Cup Group A, 14.00
Ballymore E V Kildangan Jack O'Connell
Rheban V Cappagh, Owen Murphy
Dowling Cup Group B, 14.00
Ballykelly V Caragh, Anthony Lawler
Dowling Cup Group C, 14.00
Grangenolvan V Miltown Kieran Harris
Senior A Cup Group A, 12 noon
Sarsfields V Moorefield Martin Tobin (OFF)
Senior A Cup Group B, 12.00
Celbridge V St Laurence Noel Reilly
SUNDAY March 5
Allianz Football League, Div 2, Round 4
St Conleth's Park, 1 pm
Kildare v Fermanagh.
Allianz Hurling League, Div 2A, Round 3
At Cushendall,
Antrim v Kildare.
Minor Football League Div 1, 11.45
Sarsfields V Carbury David Houlihan
Naas V Clane Alan Smullen
Moorefield V Celbridge Henry Barrett
Kilcock V Maynooth Conor Daly
Minor Football League Div 2, 11.45
Two M H V Aylmer Gaels Jack OConnell
St Laurence's V Balyna Stephen Foley
St Edwards V Ballymore E J. McLoughlin
Eadestown V Rathangan Sham Moran
Minor Football League Div 3, 11.45
St. Columba V Athy Eamonn Kelly
Sallins V Miltown Alan Lagrue
Round Towers V Kilcullen Anthony Lawler
Newtown Gaels V Raheens John Knight
Minor Football League Div 4A, 11.45
Suncroft V Killard
Ellistown V Naas, Owen Murphy
Castledermot V St Kevin Brendan Hickey
Minor Football League Div 4B, 11.45
Rheban V Fr.Prendegast Gls David Coady
C'mitchell V Grangenolvan Niall Colgan.
Abbey Rangers V Moorefield S Doyle
