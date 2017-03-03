Kildare weekend Club fixtures may be disrupted by adverse weather

While Round 3 of the Aldridge, Keogh and Dowling Cup games are fixed for this weekend, it is feared that adverse weather conditions may affect many of the games. As of now these are the games down for decision; we will keep you updated of any postponments.

FRIDAY March 3

Minor Football League Div 4A, 19.30

Naas V Killard, John Enright

SATURDAY March 4

Aldridge Cup Group A, 14.00:

Allenwood V Eadestown Anthony Herbert

St Laurence's V Athy, Fintan Barrett

Aldridge Cup Group B, 14.00

Carbury V Naas, Liam Herbert

Round Towers V Confey, Fergal Barry

Aldridge Cup Group C, 14.00

Celbridge V Johns'bridge John Enright

Maynooth V Clane, Killian Jones

Aldridge Cup Group D, 14.00

Castledermot V Leixlip, Niall Colgan

Sarsfields V Moorefield, Billy O'Connell

Keogh Cup Group A, 14.00

C'mitchell V Raheens Seamus McKiernan

St Kevinss V Clogherinkoe Peter Farrell

Keogh Cup Group B, 14.00

Ballyteague V Sallins Damien Reilly

Straffan V Nurney Michael Malone

Keogh Cup Group C, 14.00

Kilcock V Manor Kilbride Thomas Smyth

Rathangan V Kill Larry Heeney.

Keogh Cup Group D, 14.00

Ellistown V Mon'evan Brendan Hickey

Suncroft V Kilcullen David Houlihan

Dowling Cup Group A, 14.00

Ballymore E V Kildangan Jack O'Connell

Rheban V Cappagh, Owen Murphy

Dowling Cup Group B, 14.00

Ballykelly V Caragh, Anthony Lawler

Dowling Cup Group C, 14.00

Grangenolvan V Miltown Kieran Harris

Senior A Cup Group A, 12 noon

Sarsfields V Moorefield Martin Tobin (OFF)

Senior A Cup Group B, 12.00

Celbridge V St Laurence Noel Reilly

SUNDAY March 5

Allianz Football League, Div 2, Round 4

St Conleth's Park, 1 pm

Kildare v Fermanagh.

Allianz Hurling League, Div 2A, Round 3

At Cushendall,

Antrim v Kildare.

Minor Football League Div 1, 11.45

Sarsfields V Carbury David Houlihan

Naas V Clane Alan Smullen

Moorefield V Celbridge Henry Barrett

Kilcock V Maynooth Conor Daly

Minor Football League Div 2, 11.45

Two M H V Aylmer Gaels Jack OConnell

St Laurence's V Balyna Stephen Foley

St Edwards V Ballymore E J. McLoughlin

Eadestown V Rathangan Sham Moran

Minor Football League Div 3, 11.45

St. Columba V Athy Eamonn Kelly

Sallins V Miltown Alan Lagrue

Round Towers V Kilcullen Anthony Lawler

Newtown Gaels V Raheens John Knight

Minor Football League Div 4A, 11.45

Suncroft V Killard

Ellistown V Naas, Owen Murphy

Castledermot V St Kevin Brendan Hickey

Minor Football League Div 4B, 11.45

Rheban V Fr.Prendegast Gls David Coady

C'mitchell V Grangenolvan Niall Colgan.

Abbey Rangers V Moorefield S Doyle