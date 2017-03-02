Fermanagh next up for The Lilies
Paul Cribbin returns to Kildare line-up
Paul Cribbin, who missed last weekend’s defeat by Derry, is named on the Kildare side to take on Fermanagh this Sunday in Round 4 of the Allianz Football League, Division 2, game at St Conleth’s Park, which throws in at 1 o’clock.
The Johnstownbridge man returns in place of Peter Kelly, while Chris Healy retains his place at corner forward.
The full line out reads:
Mark Donnellan;
Mick O’Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons;
Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle cpt., Keith Cribbin;
Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick;
Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin;
Neil Flynn, Daniel Flynn, Chris Healy.
