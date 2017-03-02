Paul Cribbin returns to Kildare line-up

Paul Cribbin, who missed last weekend’s defeat by Derry, is named on the Kildare side to take on Fermanagh this Sunday in Round 4 of the Allianz Football League, Division 2, game at St Conleth’s Park, which throws in at 1 o’clock.

The Johnstownbridge man returns in place of Peter Kelly, while Chris Healy retains his place at corner forward.

The full line out reads:

Mark Donnellan;

Mick O’Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons;

Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle cpt., Keith Cribbin;

Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick;

Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin;

Neil Flynn, Daniel Flynn, Chris Healy.