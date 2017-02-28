Healthy increase in Club Kildare finances

At the AGM of Club Kildare, the fund raising arm of Kildare GAA Co Board, held at Hawkfield last night (Monday February 27) the financial report showed an increase of just less than €33,000 from €124,133 in 2015 to €159,157 in 2016, which was warmly welcomed by Club Kildare Chariman, Marty McEvoy.

Vice Chairman, Martin Whyte, standing in for Treasurer Alan Dunney who was unavoidably absent, gave a breakdown of the accounts which showed the Broadway Classic brought in €28,000; the Club Kildare Race Day grossed just short of €20k; the Kildare Club Draw netted €74,200; the Annual Golf Classic again added €10,000 while the membership income was up by some €3,000;

Plans for the Punchestown Festival Club Kildare Race Day will be announced later in the week, and will now be sponsored by The National Stud & The Japanese Gardens.

The Golf Classic will again be held in Palmerstown in June and here Chairman Marty McEvoy thanked Patsy Power and Eamonn Donoghue for their efforts in this regard.

A major drive to increase membership is to be undertaken this year and Mr McEvoy who said already he had seen more people coming on board in this regard.

Chairman of the Co. Board, Ger Donnelly, thanked all involved with Club Kildare and said the work carried out is an invaluable asset to the Co. Board. He said that the Co. Board would give full backing to each and every fund raiser run by Club Kildare and he thanked the officers, committee and indeed all members of Club Kildare for their efforts over the past 12 months.

Elected for 2017: Chairman Marty McEvoy; Vice Chairman Martin Whyte; Secretary, Martina Donnelly; Treasurer, Alan Dunney; Committee Paddy Kelly, Brian Connaughton, Mick McGinley, Patsy Power, Noel Heavey, Ken Doyle, Dave Mongey, John McMahon, Christine Murray and Patrina Dobbins.

A sub committe for the Punchestown Festival Race Day was also approved and consists of John Osborne, Padraig McManus, Charlie McCreevy, Bill O’Brien, Paddy Kelly and Marty McEvoy.