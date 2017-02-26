Late controversial goal sees Derry snatch victory by a point

Kildare lost to Derry after a controversial goal in the 73rd minute saw the home side clinch the two points on offer by a single point. Final score Derry 1-18 Kildare 1-17.

In a magnificent game of football Kildare led by 1-10 to 0-8 at the break, the goal coming from Chris Healy, in half in which had the benefit of the strong wind.

Derry hit seven points in a row on the resumption to take the lead and looked to be on their way but a magnificent fight back saw Kildare take the lead with points from Fergal Conway and Neil Flynn, but then in the 73rd minute Kildare were turned over and a long ball in from Ryan Bell saw Mark Donnellan make a catch under his crossbar but Emmet McGuckin was in to punch the ball to the back of the Kildare net. The referee initially pointed for a free out but after consulting with his umpires changed his mind and allowed the goal to stand.

Derry, James Kielt 0-8 (5 frees), Emmet McGuckin 1-1, Conor McAtamney 0-1, Enda Lynn 0-1, Carlus McWilliams 0-3, Niall Loughlin 0-2, Danny Tallon 0-2,

Kildare, Chris Healy 1-0, Daniel Flynn 0-2, Neil Flynn 0-4 (3 free), Fergal Conway 0-2, Niall Kelly 0-3, Kevin Feely 0-1, Tommy Moolick 0-1, Johnny Byrne 0-1 Keith Cribbin 0-1, Johnny Byrne 0-1.

DERRY: Conor McLarnon; Niall Keenan, Conor Nevin, Peter Hagan; Neil Forester, Oisin Duffin, Michael McEvoy; James Kielt, Conor McAtamney; Enda Lynn cpt., Emmet McGuckin, Carlus McWilliams; Danny Tallon, Niall Loughlin, Benny Heron. Subs: Oisin Hegarty for Peter Hagan (23 minutes); Ryan Bell for Danny Tallon (66 minutes); Mark Craig for Oisin Duffin (70 minutes); Gavin O’Neill for Carlus McWilliams (71 minutes).

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mick O’Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle cpt., Peter Kelly; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, Keith Cribbin; Neil Flynn, Daniel Flynn, Chris Healy, Subs:Cathal McNally for Keith Cribbin (46 minutes); Eamonn Callaghan for Chris Healy (57 minutes); Fionn Dowling for Tommy Moolick (60 minutes); Shea Ryan for Jonny Byrne (black card 60 minutes); Conor Hartley for Neil Flynn (71 minutes).

REFEREE Sean Hurson, Tyrone