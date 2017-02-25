Kildare GAA pre-season club results, Round 2

Round 2 of the Aldridge, Keogh and Dowling Cup took place this afternoon, Satuday February 25 and the following are the results to hand.

Aldridge Cup, Group A: Athy 1-10 Allenwood 0-7; St Laurence’s 1-12, Eadestown 1-7.

Aldridge Cup, Group B: Carbury 1-11 Round Towers 0-9; Confey 3-15 Naas 0-6.

Aldridge Cup Group C: Johnstownbridge 0-10 Clane 0-9; Celbridge v Maynooth postponed.

Aldridge Cup Group D: Moorefield 1-9 Leixlip 0-8; Sarsfields 0-10 Castledermot 1-7.

Keogh Cup Grouip A: Raheens 2-9 Clogherinkoe 0-9; St Kevin’s v Castlemitchell postponed.

Keogh Cup Group B: Straffan 2-15 Ballyteague 1-10; Sallins 0-13 Nurney 0-6.

Keogh Cup Group C: Rathangan v Kilcock (TBC); Manor Kilbridge v Kill (TBC).

Keogh Cup Group D: Suncroft 1-12 Ellistown 1-8; Monasterevan 3-9 Kilcullen 1-8.

Dowling Cup Group A: Ballymore Eustace 1-14 Rheban 2-9; Cappagh v Kildangan (postponed).

Dowling Cup Group B: Ballykelly 1-12 Robertstown 1-7.

Dowling Cup Group C: Rathcoffey v Grangenolvan (postponed).

Senior A Cup Group A: Sarsfields v Naas (postponed).

Senior A Cup; Group B: Round Towers v Celbridge (postponed).