Allianz Football League Division 2, Round 3
Derry name side to take on Kildare
Derry have announced their team for Sunday’s Allianz Football League Division 2, Round 3, game against Kildare at Celtic Park, throw-in 2 pm.
From the team that was named for their last game, lost to Meath, goalkeeper Conor McLernon and defender Oisin Duffin are named on the bench for Sunday.
Derry team:
Ben McKinless;
Niall Keenan, Conor Nevin, Ronan Murphy;
Neil Forester, Michael McEvoy, Peter Hagan;
Conor McAtamney, James Kielt;
Enda Lynn (C), Niall Loughlin, Carlus McWilliams;
Danny Tallon, Benny Heron, Emmett McGuckin.
