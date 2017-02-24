Derry name side to take on Kildare

Derry have announced their team for Sunday’s Allianz Football League Division 2, Round 3, game against Kildare at Celtic Park, throw-in 2 pm.

From the team that was named for their last game, lost to Meath, goalkeeper Conor McLernon and defender Oisin Duffin are named on the bench for Sunday.

Derry team:

Ben McKinless;

Niall Keenan, Conor Nevin, Ronan Murphy;

Neil Forester, Michael McEvoy, Peter Hagan;

Conor McAtamney, James Kielt;

Enda Lynn (C), Niall Loughlin, Carlus McWilliams;

Danny Tallon, Benny Heron, Emmett McGuckin.