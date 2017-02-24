Weekend club games
This week's Kildare GAA Club Fixtures
FRIDAY February 24
Dowling Cup Group B
In Ballykelly, Robertstown V Ballykelly19:30, Ref: Eamonn Kelly
Minor Football League Div 4B
Castlemitchell V Abbey Rangers 20:00, Ref: Martin Tobin
SATURDAY February 25
Aldridge Cup Group A
Allenwood V Athy 14:00, Ref: Liam Herbert
Eadestown V St Laurence's 14:00, Ref: Alan Archbold
Aldridge Cup Group B
Round Towers V Carbury 14:00, Ref: David Coady
Confey V Naas 14:00, Ref: Conor Daly
Aldridge Cup Group C
Maynooth V Celbridge 14:00, Ref: Peter Farrell
Clane V Johnstownbridge14:00, Ref: Michael Malone
Aldridge Cup Group D
Sarsfields V Castledermot 14:00, Ref: Anthony Herbert
Moorefield V Leixlip 14:00, Ref: Niall Colgan
Dowling Cup Group A
Rheban V Ballymore Eustace 14:00, Ref: Seamus Mc Kiernan
Cappagh V Kildangan 14:00, Ref: Noel Reilly
Dowling Cup Group C
Rathcoffey V Grangenolvan 14:00, Ref: Sham Moran
Keogh Cup Group A
St Kevin's V Castlemitchell 14:00, Ref: Fergus Devereux Jnr
Clogherinkoe V Raheens 14:00, Ref: Damien Reilly
Keogh Cup Group B
Straffan V Ballyteague 14:00, Ref: Larry Heeney
Nurney V Sallins 14:00, Ref: John Knight
Keogh Cup Group C
Rathangan V Kilcock 14:00, Ref: David Houlihan
Kill v Manor Kilbride 14.00 Ref Liam Whelan
Keogh Cup Group D
Suncroft V Ellistown 14:00, Ref: Martin Tobin
Kilcullen V Monasterevan 14:00, Ref: Owen Murphy
Senior A Cup Group A
In Sarsfields, Naas V Sarsfields 12:00, Ref: Brendan Hickey
Senior A Cup Group B
Round Towers V Celbridge 12:00, Ref: Kieran Harris
SUNDAY February 26
Minor Football League Div 1
Maynooth V Moorefield 12:00, Ref: Larry Heeney
Clane V Sarsfields 12:00, Ref: Alan Archbold
Celbridge V Naas 12:00, Ref: Conor Daly
Carbury V Kilcock 12:00, Ref: Peter Farrell
Minor Football League Div 2
Rathangan V St Edwards 12:00, Ref: David Coady
Balyna V Two Mile House 12:00, Ref: Thomas Smyth
Ballymore Eustace V St Laurence's 12:00, Ref: Jack O Connell
Aylmer Gaels V Eadestown 12:00, Ref: John Mc Loughlin
Minor Football League Div 3
Raheens V Round Towers 12:00, Ref: john enright
Miltown V St. Columba 12:00, Ref: Frank Delaney
Kilcullen V Sallins 12:00, Ref: Owen Murphy
Athy V Newtown Gaels 12:00, Ref: Henry Barrett
Minor Football League Div 4A
Killard V Castledermot 12:00, Ref: Sham Moran
St Kevin's V Ellistown 12:00, Ref: Eamonn Kelly
Naas V Suncroft 12:00, Ref: Craig Hughes
Minor Football League Div 4B
Fr.Prendegast Gaels V Abbey Rangers 12:00, Ref: Kieran Harris
Moorefield V Castlemitchell 12:00, Ref: John Knight
Grangenolvan V Rheban 12:00, Ref: Seamie Doyle
