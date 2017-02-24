Weekend club games

This week's Kildare GAA Club Fixtures

FRIDAY February 24 

Dowling Cup Group B 

In Ballykelly, Robertstown V Ballykelly19:30,  Ref: Eamonn Kelly 

Minor Football League Div 4B 

Castlemitchell V Abbey Rangers 20:00,  Ref: Martin Tobin 

SATURDAY February 25

Aldridge Cup Group A 

Allenwood V Athy 14:00,  Ref: Liam Herbert 

Eadestown V St Laurence's 14:00,  Ref: Alan Archbold 

Aldridge Cup Group B 

Round Towers V Carbury 14:00,  Ref: David Coady 

Confey V Naas 14:00,  Ref: Conor Daly 

Aldridge Cup Group C

Maynooth V Celbridge 14:00,  Ref: Peter Farrell 

Clane V Johnstownbridge14:00,  Ref: Michael Malone 

Aldridge Cup Group D

Sarsfields V Castledermot 14:00,  Ref: Anthony Herbert 

Moorefield V Leixlip 14:00,  Ref: Niall Colgan 

Dowling Cup Group A 

Rheban V Ballymore Eustace 14:00,  Ref: Seamus Mc Kiernan 

Cappagh V Kildangan 14:00,  Ref: Noel Reilly 

Dowling Cup Group C 

Rathcoffey V Grangenolvan 14:00,  Ref: Sham Moran 

Keogh Cup Group A 

St Kevin's V Castlemitchell 14:00,  Ref: Fergus Devereux Jnr 

Clogherinkoe V Raheens 14:00,  Ref: Damien Reilly 

Keogh Cup Group B

Straffan V Ballyteague 14:00,  Ref: Larry Heeney 

Nurney V Sallins 14:00,  Ref: John Knight 

Keogh Cup Group C

Rathangan V Kilcock 14:00,  Ref: David Houlihan 

Kill v Manor Kilbride 14.00  Ref Liam Whelan 

Keogh Cup Group D

Suncroft V Ellistown 14:00,  Ref: Martin Tobin 

Kilcullen V Monasterevan 14:00,  Ref: Owen Murphy 

Senior A Cup Group A 

In Sarsfields, Naas V Sarsfields 12:00,  Ref: Brendan Hickey 

Senior A Cup Group B 

Round Towers V Celbridge 12:00,  Ref: Kieran Harris 

SUNDAY February 26

Minor Football League Div 1 

Maynooth V Moorefield 12:00,  Ref: Larry Heeney 

Clane V Sarsfields 12:00,  Ref: Alan Archbold 

Celbridge V Naas 12:00,  Ref: Conor Daly 

Carbury V Kilcock 12:00,  Ref: Peter Farrell 

Minor Football League Div 2

Rathangan V St Edwards 12:00,  Ref: David Coady 

Balyna  V Two Mile House 12:00,  Ref: Thomas Smyth 

Ballymore Eustace V St Laurence's 12:00,  Ref: Jack O Connell 

Aylmer Gaels V Eadestown 12:00,  Ref: John Mc Loughlin 

Minor Football League Div 3

Raheens V Round Towers 12:00,  Ref: john enright 

Miltown V St. Columba 12:00,  Ref: Frank Delaney 

Kilcullen V Sallins 12:00,  Ref: Owen Murphy 

Athy V Newtown Gaels 12:00,  Ref: Henry Barrett 

Minor Football League Div 4A

Killard V Castledermot 12:00,  Ref: Sham Moran 

St Kevin's V Ellistown 12:00,  Ref: Eamonn Kelly 

Naas V Suncroft 12:00,  Ref: Craig Hughes 

Minor Football League Div 4B 

Fr.Prendegast Gaels V Abbey Rangers 12:00,  Ref: Kieran Harris 

Moorefield V Castlemitchell 12:00,  Ref: John Knight 

Grangenolvan V Rheban 12:00,  Ref: Seamie Doyle 

 

 