Roisín Byrne captains Kildare Ladies in clash with Waterford

The Kildare Ladies team to take on Waterford, in the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2, Round 4, this Saturday (February 25) at the WIT Arena, Carriganore, at 2pm has been named by the team management. The team will be led on this occasion by Sarsfields' Roisín Byrne, and is as follows:

Aoife Molyneaux;

Tara Hallinan, Rose Mernagh, Rachel Cribbin;

Shauna Kendrick, Rachael Corrigan, Trina Duggan;

Rachel Reidy, Aisling Curley;

Orlaith Kirwan, Molly Price, Eadaoin Connolly;

Ellen Dowling, Róisín Byrne cpt, Mikaela McKenna.