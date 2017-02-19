Kildare hurlers make it two from two

Kildare made it back-to-back wins in the Allianz Hurling League (Division 2A) on this afternoon (Sunday February 19) with a thoroughly deserved five point win over Michael Ryan’s Westmeath at St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge.

A marvellous start for Joe Quaid’s men and certainly a win that can be built on.

Star of the show was David Reidy who knocked over ten points in total.

Kildare led by a single point at the interval (0-8 to 0-7) and while they looked a little under pressure in the latter stages of that opening half, they certainly gave it their all on the resumption.

A goal from John Mulhall put The Lilies on the road to victory and in the end were fully deserving winners.

Scorers, Kildare, David Reidy 0-10 (8 frees); John Mulhall 1-1, Niall Ó Muineacháin 0-1, Jack Sheridan 0-1, Brian Byrne 0-1, Chris Bonus 0-1, Paul Divilly 0-1.

Westmeath: Alan Devine 0-6 (2f, 65), Brian Murtagh 0-3 (3 frees), Robbie Greville 0-2, Killian Doyle 0-2, Jack Galvin 0-1.

Kildare: Paul Dermody; Cian Forde, J Doran, Michael Reidy; Seán Gainey, Marl Moloney, Ross Bergin; Niall Ó Muineacháin, David Reidy; John Mulhall, Paul Divilly, Peter Moran; Chris Bonus, Brian Byrne, Jack Sheridan. Subs: Paudie Ryan for R Bergin (17m); Richie Ryan for Chris Bonus (64m); Michael Purcell for Peter Moran (65m).

Westmeath: Paddy Carroll; Shane Power, Tommy Doyle, Jack Galvin; Aaron Craig, Aonghus Clarke, Conor Shaw; Robbie Greville, Gary Greville; Niall Mitchell, Derek McNicholas, Eoin Price; Alan Devine, Killian Doyle, Darragh Egerton.