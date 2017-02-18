Goals undo Kildare in opening camogie league tie

Late goals from visitors, Westmeath, did the damage as Kildare went under in their opening game in the Littlewoods Ireland Division 2 Group 2 Camogie League at St Conleth’s Park this afternoon (Saturday February 18) on a final score line of Westmeath 3-6 Kildare 0-9.

Kildare opened brightly and opened up a few points lead but Westmeath hit back to trail by just a point at the interval.

It was touch and go throughout the second half but two goals inside 60 seconds broke the deadlock as the visitors took the point on offer.

Scorers: Westmeath: Dinah Loughlin 2-2 (1f; 1 45'); Louise O'Connor 1-4. Kildare: Siobhan Hurley 0-7 (4f; 1 45'); Noelle Earley 0-1; Roisin O'Connell 0-1.

Westmeath: Fiona Keating; Sara King, Edel McCormack Julie McLoughlin; Muireann Scally, Fiona Leavy, Elaine Flynn; Jade McKeogh, Caoimhe McCrossan; Mairead McCormack, Joanne McCormack, Pamela Greville; Dinah Loughlin, Orla Leonard, Louise O'Connor. Subs: Hannah Core for McCrossan, 21; Aoife Doherty for McCormack, 37; Sabine McLoughlin for Leonard, 49.

Kildare: Alison Hyland; Kelly Perkins, Carol Nolan, Fiona Trant; Aoife Trant, Emer Reilly, Clodagj Flanagan; Noelle Earley, Aine Conway; Roisin O'Connell, Siobhan Hurley, Hannah McDonnell; Dearbhile Byrne, Lorna Murphy, Ciara Egan. Subs: Bronagh Kearney for McDonnell, 40.