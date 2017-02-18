Lilies name team for AHL Round 2 clash against Westmeath

Kildare hurling manager, Joe Quaid and his selectors, have named their side to take on Westmeath in tomorrow’s Allianz Hurling League, Division 2A, against Westmeath at St Conleth’s Park, which throws in at 2 pm.

Kildare lineout:

Paul Dermody;

Cian Ford, John Doran, Michael Reidy;

Seán Gainey, Mark Moloney, Ross Bergin;

Niall Ó Muineacháin, David Reidy;

John Mulhall, Paul Divilly, Peter Moran;

Chris Bonus, Brian Byrne, Jack Sheridan.