Fixtures
Kildare GAA Club fixtures, Friday-Tuesday, February 17-21
This weekend’s Kildare GAA Club Fixtures
FRIDAY February 17
Aldridge Cup Group A, 20.00: St Laurence's V Allenwood Owen Murphy; Athy V Eadestown Fergal Barry.
Dowling Cup Group B, 19.45: Caragh V Rob'stown Declan Peppard.
Keogh Cup Group B, 20.00: Ballyteague V Nurney Peter Farrell.
SATURDAY February 18
Aldridge Cup Group B, 14.00: Carbury V Confey Fintan Barrett; Naas V Round TowersAnthony Herbert.
Aldridge Cup Group C, 14.00: Celbridge V Clane Eamonn Kelly.
Aldridge Cup Group D, 14.00: Castledermot V Moorefield John Knight.
Dowling Cup Group A, 14.00: Ballymore E V Cappagh Sham Moran; Kildangan V Rheban Noel McKenna.
Dowling Cup Group C, 14.00: Miltown V Rathcoffey Frank Delaney.
Keogh Cup Group A, 14.00: CASTLEmitchell V Clogherinkoe Niall Colgan; Raheens V St Kevin's Liam Herbert.
Keogh Cup Group B, 14.00: Sallins V Straffan John Enright.
Keogh Cup Group C, 14.00: Kilcock V Kill Conor Daly; Rathangan V Manor Kilbride David Coady.
Keogh Cup Group D: Ellistown V Kilcullen Thomas Smyth; Monasterevan V Suncroft David Houlihan.
Senior A Cup Group A, 12.00: Moorefield V Naas1 Anthony Lawler.
Senior A Cup Group B, 12.00: St Laurence's V R Towers Martin Tobin.
SUNDAY February 19
Aldridge Cup Group C, 11.00: Johns'bridge V Maynooth Damien Reilly.
Minor Football League Div 1, 12.00; Naas V Maynooth Noel McKenna; Moorefield V Carbury David Houlihan; Kilcock V Sarsfields Larry Heeney; Celbridge V Clane Peter Farrell.
Minor Football League Div 2, 12.00: St Laurence's V Rathangan Kieran Harris; St Edwards V Aylmer Gls, Michael Malone; Eadestown V Two M H, Alan Archbold; Ballymore E V Balyna Henry Barrett.
Minor Football League Div 3, 12.00: Sallins V Raheens Eamonn Kelly; Round Towers V Athy Anthony Lawler; Newtown Gls V St. C'mba Ant Herbert; Kilcullen V Miltown Jack Doyle.
Minor Football League Div 4A, 12.00: Killard V Ellistown Jack O Connell; St Kevin's V Naas Thomas Smyth; Castledermot V Suncroft, TBC.
Minor Football League Div 4B 12.00: Fr.Prendegast Gaels V Castlemitchel TBC; Moorefield V Grangenolvan TBC; Abbey Rangers V Rheban TBC.
TUESDAY February 21
Aldridge Cup Group D, 20.00: Leixlip V Sarsfields, Larry Heeney.
