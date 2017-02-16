Fixtures

Kildare GAA Club fixtures, Friday-Tuesday, February 17-21

Tommy Callaghan

Tommy Callaghan tommy@leinsterleader.ie

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

This weekend’s Kildare GAA Club Fixtures

FRIDAY February 17

Aldridge Cup Group A, 20.00: St Laurence's V Allenwood Owen Murphy; Athy V Eadestown Fergal Barry. 

Dowling Cup Group B, 19.45: Caragh V Rob'stown  Declan Peppard.

Keogh Cup Group B, 20.00: Ballyteague V Nurney  Peter Farrell.

SATURDAY February 18

Aldridge Cup Group B, 14.00: Carbury V Confey Fintan Barrett; Naas V Round TowersAnthony Herbert.

Aldridge Cup Group C, 14.00: Celbridge V Clane Eamonn Kelly. 

Aldridge Cup Group D, 14.00: Castledermot V Moorefield  John Knight.

Dowling Cup Group A, 14.00: Ballymore E V Cappagh Sham Moran; Kildangan V Rheban Noel McKenna.

Dowling Cup Group C, 14.00: Miltown V Rathcoffey Frank Delaney.

Keogh Cup Group A, 14.00: CASTLEmitchell V Clogherinkoe  Niall Colgan; Raheens V St Kevin's Liam Herbert.

Keogh Cup Group B, 14.00: Sallins V Straffan John Enright.

Keogh Cup Group C, 14.00: Kilcock V Kill Conor Daly; Rathangan V Manor Kilbride    David Coady.

Keogh Cup Group D: Ellistown V Kilcullen Thomas Smyth; Monasterevan V Suncroft  David Houlihan. 

Senior A Cup Group A, 12.00: Moorefield V Naas1 Anthony Lawler.

Senior A Cup Group B, 12.00: St Laurence's V R Towers Martin Tobin.

SUNDAY February 19

Aldridge Cup Group C, 11.00: Johns'bridge V Maynooth  Damien Reilly. 

Minor Football League Div 1, 12.00; Naas V Maynooth Noel McKenna; Moorefield V Carbury David Houlihan; Kilcock V Sarsfields  Larry Heeney; Celbridge V Clane Peter Farrell. 

Minor Football League Div 2, 12.00: St Laurence's V Rathangan Kieran Harris; St Edwards V Aylmer Gls,  Michael Malone; Eadestown V Two M H,  Alan Archbold; Ballymore E V Balyna Henry Barrett. 

Minor Football League Div 3, 12.00: Sallins V Raheens Eamonn Kelly; Round Towers V Athy Anthony Lawler; Newtown Gls V St. C'mba  Ant Herbert; Kilcullen V Miltown Jack Doyle. 

Minor Football League Div 4A, 12.00: Killard V Ellistown Jack O Connell; St Kevin's V Naas Thomas Smyth; Castledermot V Suncroft, TBC. 

Minor Football League Div 4B 12.00: Fr.Prendegast Gaels V Castlemitchel TBC; Moorefield V Grangenolvan TBC; Abbey Rangers V Rheban TBC.

TUESDAY February 21

Aldridge Cup Group D, 20.00: Leixlip V Sarsfields,  Larry Heeney. 