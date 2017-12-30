Best of 2017: No interest in reopening the post office at Two Mile House

An Post decided against reopening a new sub post office to serve the Two Mile House area in February.

There had been a post office in Two Mile House since 1938.

A shop and post office business was maintained there for many years by the Valentine family, but it closed late in 2016, when Jim Valentine and his wife Abina decided to retire.

An Post say that they started a consultation process shortly after Mr Valentine tendered his resignation.

The company sought the views of the public over a two week period.

“We sought views and representations about the future of the post office. However, no correspondence was received — either written or through phone calls — within the two weeks time frame about the future of the post office,” said An Post.

An Post spokesman Angus Laverty said the company uses four main considerations including network coverage needs and the level of business undertaken at the office.

Also taken into account is customer access to service elsewhere including travel distances.

“Department of Social Protection payments were transferred to Kilcullen post office and other post office services can be accessed there or at Naas Post Office,” said the spokesperson.