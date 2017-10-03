A bright new look for this week's Leinster Leader

We’re bringing a new look to the Leinster Leader newspaper this week. We have enjoyed working on it and we hope you like reading it too. While there is still the same great depth of coverage and reporting, and your favourite columnists, it has been revamped and revitalised with bigger and better community, lifestyle and business coverage. Do let us know what you think!

Along with the best Kildare news, sport and views, we’ve lots of interviews, including: Hazel Gaynor on her new book, Brian Dowling on his 'Kildare Life', PJ Gallagher on his visit to Clane with his new show 'Dickhead'. Plus, report and photos from the Adam Burke fun run, Newbridge College Debs, a new, expanded community news, lifestyle and business sections.

In news: Tributes paid to Naas resident who died in climbing accident, Kildare shopping centre on sale with €1.62m price tag, Sallins restaurant wins Michelin Bib Gourmand. In sport, Ardclough win against all the odds

Plus, we shine a light on the issue of homelessness in Kildare, and our legendary sports editor Tommy Callaghan looks back as he marks an amazing 50 years working with the Leinster Leader.

Tommy shares, in this week’s paper, his memories of walking through the old green timber gates of the Leader office on the first Monday of September back in 1967, to begin his career in the printworks.

Tommy essentially created the job of sports reporter — and editor — at the Leinster Leader, and he has since become one of the country’s best.

To all of us who work here, he is a friend, mentor and rock of sense. Don’t miss his wonderful story – plus tributes from some of Kildare’s sporting greats – in this week’s Leinster Leader – out now!

Celebration: Leinster Leader sports editor Tommy Callaghan was yesterday presented with a cake to mark his 50 years at the Leader by managing editor Laura Coates and staff members Paula Campbell, Niamh O’Donoghue, Giselle Mentos, Fiachra Gregan, Conor McHugh, Colm Schwer, Henry Bauress, Sarah Peppard, and Iconic Newspapers group editorial director Alan English Picture: Tony Keane