Plenty of events planned for County Kildare's Social Inclusion Week

There are plenty of interesting, free events on offer during the upcoming County Kildare Social Inclusion Week, which will take place between September 25 and 29.

Kildare Leader Partnership and Kildare Public Participation Network (PPN) are delighted to announce details of the events happening across the county.

Social Inclusion Week is an opportunity for organisations to highlight their work and also to network with other social inclusion groups in the county.

The aim is to highlight issues that need to be addressed to create a more inclusive community in Kildare.

All of the events below are free of charge and open to everyone, although some may require booking.

CELBRIDGE:

Monday 25th September : Walking tour of Celbridge Abbey hosted by St. John of Gods. Open to everybody, meeting at The Abbey at 10:30am. Contact Peter Fanthom.

Tuesday 26th September: Art and Photography for all. Hosted by St. john of God’s. An opportunity to enjoy the wonderful art and photography in The Abbey. 10:30am -1pm Contact Peter Fanthom

Wednesday 27th September: Music for All. Hosted by St. john of God’s. A morning of musical workshops, in Celbridge Abbey. 10:30am -1pm. Contact Peter Fanthom.

Thursday 27th September: Yoga on the lawn. Hosted by St. John of God’s. Enjoy gentle yoga in the beautiful surroundings of Celbridge Abbey. Contact Peter Fanthom

All events are open to the public. They are free of charge and all are welcome.

ATHY:

Monday 25th to Friday 29th: 9am-5pm. Free CV Review and Career Guidance Service on a walk in or appointment basis. Kildare Local Employment Service, Contact 059 863 2685.

Tuesday 26th: Irish Wheelchair Association Open Day. 11am-3pm .Promotion of the diverse work carried out in the Centre, and the official opening of the wheelchair accessible garden for service users as developed by Rural Social Scheme Participants. Contact Ciaran Bergin 059 863 8259

Tuesday 26th: Presentation on horses in Traveller Culture highlighting the work being done by Athy Horse Project. The presentation will include a short film. Athy CDP, Woodstock Street. Contact Michelle Murray 085 7532378.

Wednesday 27th: Discover 1 Self (D1S) Coffee morning and community talks. 10am-3pm. Old Garden Centre, Dublin Road, Athy.

Talks : “The Impact of Addiction on all the family” and “Removing stigma and pathways to recovery for all the community”. (Times to be confirmed) Contact Declan Nolan 087 1185335

7pm Positive Parenting in Difficult Times by Dr. Rosario Power - Athy Community Library. Booking Essential. To book a place contact Athy Library 059 863 1144.

Friday 29th: Open Day The DARA Project Rehabilitation CE Scheme, Athy Enterprise Centre, Unit 1&2 10am-12pm. Eric Donovan is opening the programme, along with other guests. There will be light refreshments on the morning. There will be an information session and a Q&A session with participants and Supervisors on the day. Contact Carmel Cashin 085 1180182 and it is open to everybody..

NAAS/NEWBRIDGE/KILCULLEN

Monday 25th to Friday 29th: 9am-5pm. Free CV Review and Career Guidance Service on a walk in or appointment basis. Kildare Local Employment Service. Contact 045 895555 or Newbridge 045 435666.

Monday 25th to Friday 29th: “Ireland Through My Eyes” Photographic Exhibition. Photography undertaken by Newbridge Asylum Seekers support Group (NASSG) documenting Ireland, and County Kildare through their eyes. Details to be confirmed. Contact Zoryana 085 1016987 or James 098 9755177.

Tuesday 26th: Walk on the Curragh with KARE. Open to all, meeting at Lumville House Newbridge at 11am. Contact Anne Crowe at KARE.

Tuesday 26th: Intergenerational Technology. Care of the Aged. Older Voices Kildare, An Garda Siochana and TY students.

Tuesday 26th: Dementia Care Workshop. 7pm -9pm McAuley Place Naas. Contact Brenda on 045 – 484623 or www.homeinstead.ie.

Wednesday 27th: Soccer hosted by KARE, 2pm, Kilcullen Community Centre. Contact Anne Crowe.

Wednesday 27th: Campaigning For Inclusion: Campaign Stories and Tips from the Marriage Equality and AHA Campaign. 1pm – 3:30pm Block A, Maudlins Hall, Dublin Road, Naas. Those in attendance will be entered for a (nearly) FREE competition to win a “Social Media Like a Pro” online training programme. Places are limited. Contact Steven Joyce devworker@swrdtf.ie

Thursday 28th: LGBT Awareness training (In house) Older Voices Kildare, An Garda Siochana and LGBT helpline.

Thursday 28th: “Ireland Shed a Tear” Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge. 7pm. Commemorating the first anniversary of the Carrickmines tragedy, ‘Ireland Shed a Tear’, is a new play written and performed by the acclaimed Michael Collins. Contact the Box Office for booking.

Thursday 28th: Diversity and Anti Racism Training: Staff Training Co. Kildare LEADER Partnership 10am-4pm.

Friday 29th: Celebration and formal closing of Social Inclusion Week. Level2, Kildare County Council. 1pm-3pm. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP to Denise Croke 0871411669 or socialinclusionweekkildare@gmail.com.

KILDARE TOWN:

Monday 25th to Friday 29th: 9am-5pm. Free CV Review and Career Guidance Service on a walk in or appointment basis. Kildare Local Employment Service. Contact : 045 521950.

Tuesday 26th: Open Morning with Rehab Care Kildare. Aras Bhride 11am-1pm An opportunity to meet Rehab staff and service users and get to know the services they provide as well as the activities being carried out in the community. Contact Noreen Farrell 0871152826.

Wednesday 27th: Disability audit of Kildare town. 11am meet at Aras Bhride. Members of County wide disability access groups will come together to identify and document barriers to disability access on the town street scape.

LEIXLIP:

Monday 25th to Friday 29th: 9am-5pm. Free CV Review and Career Guidance Service on a walk in or appointment basis. Kildare Local Employment Service. Contact : 01 6245414.

Wednesday 27th: Leixlip Community Walking Group, 10:30am -1pm. Meet at The Hub.

PROSPEROUS/CLANE/MAYNOOTH:

Wednesday 27th: Open Morning, Irish Wheelchair Association, Clane. 11am – 2pm John Sullivan Resource Centre. Invitation to the community to visit and see the variety of work carried out in the centre. Contact Helen O’Connor or Eileen O’Brien 045 861346 (dial 1 for the centre).

Friday 29th: Coffee Morning. 10am-2pm, Parish Centre, Prosperous. Coffee morning to highlight the work being carried out with refugees from Syria in the Hazel Centre, Monasterevin. Contact Anna McHugh 086 3142493

Friday 29th: Youth Mental Health Awareness Workshop. Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth, 5pm-9pm. Discussion on the challenges facing young people in Ireland with a particular focus on young people (aged 14-25) From ethnic minority groups. Interactive and participative. Contact Stephanie Obijianu on 086 3644146.

Check out our full calendar of events on Facebook : County Kildare Social Inclusion Week