Wedding showcase at the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth, this weekend

The Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth will host a weddings showcase this Sunday, September 10, from 2pm to 5pm.

The perfect Kildare wedding venue for your special day, the Glenroyal Hotel is a stunning setting to say “I do” with facilities for intimate celebrations or for gathering all your family and friends together.

We are licensed to host civil weddings and civil partnerships, allowing you to enjoy both the wedding ceremony and reception in one stunning setting.

Every wedding or special celebration should be remembered. Our elegant setting, well-appointed accommodation, fine cuisine and years of professional experience make sure everything is just right so you can enjoy your day to the full. And where better to spend the first night of your honeymoon than in our bridal suite!

Our wedding coordinators can assist you at every step of the planning process, helping you choose the prefect wedding package and arranging bespoke requests to make your day unique to you.

The best weddings appear effortless. Our all-inclusive wedding packages offer exceptional value and include everything required for a perfect celebration: red carpet welcome with Champagne, 4-course meal with wine, centrepieces on each table: and all the little details like personalised menus and coloured bows on the chairs to match your theme.

Celebrate your wedding with us at the Glenroyal Hotel with complete packages from €44.00 per person.

We would be delighted to assist you with any additional items or arrangements you would like to include for your special day.

TESTIMONIALS

"We held our wedding here on the 3rd of September. From the moment we met with Claira and she brought us around the hotel, we knew this was the venue for us. It's stunning and the area for the wedding is huge and as it's at the other end of the hotel, so it's nice and private.

“We left all the decor to Claira and its was stunning, elegant with a touch of glamour.

“We had a weekend event, and the staff were just utterly fantastic throughout our three-night stay. From the moment that we arrived on the Friday, Claira and her team could not do enough for us.

“The facilities in the hotel are great, we all loved the leisure centre was a great place to escape too.

“They made our weekend a stress free and magical time. We felt that our wedding weekend ment as much to them as it did to us. Thank you all again so much.”

- Em and Rob, September 2016

"Stayed in the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth, because I had my wedding there on the 13th of August. It was brilliant. Everything went well, the staff was excellent, the food was superb and the rooms were fantastic. I’d recommend if anyone is getting married in the future to have your wedding there. The wedding organisation planner is brilliant, she goes that extra mile for you ". August 2016.

"This is a beautiful hotel. It has such friendly atmosphere from the moment you go inside. The food is also a big plus, gorgeous lunch and dinner menus, a lot of variety to chose from. We attended a wedding fair there a couple of weeks ago and were very impressed with what we saw. The management, Ted and Claira, couldn't have been more helpful showing us al the function rooms and bedrooms and all the other facilities. Really looking forward to returning". April 2016.

"Claira is the most amazing wedding organiser I have met. She is very down to earth but also extremely professional in her job. She is so kind and generous and makes you feel at ease. Being a nervous person, she guided me through everything on the the day and on the weeks coming up to our wedding. What more can I say, but Claira is a wonderful wedding organiser and always has time for you. She will help make your day magical and fantastic. I cannot thank her enough :)"