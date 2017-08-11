Celebrating 18 years at the Fairgreen Holistic Clinic, Naas

The Fairgreen Holistic Clinic in Naas has grown from strength to strength since it commenced in 1999. Over the years the public become more aware of a more natural approach to health care andstress relief. At the Fairgreen Clinic they offer a variety of healing therapies practised by the most experienced health care professionals.

Professional training takes place in the clinic including:

The Upledger Institute Ireland runs courses on CranioSacral Therapy, which is used in response to a myriad of health problems. The training takes place over five modules and the student must complete the Techniques Certification Exam.

For further information please check the website: www.upledger.ie.

Bowen therapy

Bowen Therapy is a very gentle, yet effective hands on method which can help to alleviate pain and discomfort. Using our international curriculum, you can learn a new skill in less than a year.

Anyone who has an interest can learn this technique as there is no pre-requisite training or knowledge needed. Using proven methods, the student will be able to help to address or relieve join pain and musculoskeletal pains as well as respiratory and digestive discomfort.

Classes in this gentle therapy are offered throughout the year and the training schedule can be viewed at www.bowentraining.ie.

For further information on course times and costs, please contact the clinic.

There are and ever increasing number of therapist and class facilitators working inthe clinic , all promoting natural health care and well-being, all helping the growth of mind, body and spirit.

There is a small shop, selling handmade candles, cards, crystals and a variety of CDs and unusual gifts.

Vouchers are available , which allow the recipient to choose their own treatment or can be exchanged for a gift from the shop.

The clinic reception at 33 South Main Street, Naas (above the Ivy Inn) is open Mondays to Fridays from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm.However, therapists are available outside these hours by appointment. Also Saturdays by appointment.

Classes on offer at The Fairgreen Holistic Clinic, starting in September:

Monday:

7.15pm to 8.15pm :- Pilates (Beginners) with Grainne Dempsey

8.30pm to 9.30pm :- Pilates (Mixed Ability) with Grainne Dempsey

Tuesday:

11am to 12.15pm :- Hatha Yoga (Beginners & Mixed Ability) with Patricia O’Connor

6.45pm to 7.45pm :- Pregnancy Yoga with Laura Mc Garr

8.00 pm to 9.15pm :- Hatha Yoga with Laura Mc Garr

8.00pm to 9.15pm :- Mindfulness with Pauline Caffrey

Wednesday:

10.30am to 11.30pm :- Pilates (Mixed Ability) with Grainne Dempsey

7.00pm to 8.00pm :- Antenatal pregnancy pilates with Grainne Dempsey

8.30pm to 9.45pm :- Hatha Yoga(Mixed Ability) with Patricia O’Connor

Thursday:

7.30 to 8.45pm :- Gentle Yoga (Beginners) with Patricia O’Connor

NB. Booking essential for all classes

A range of gifts are available at the Fairgreen Holistic Clinic in Naas