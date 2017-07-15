Kate scoops Most Stylist Lady title at the Curragh Racecourse

Kilkenny woman Kate Conlon scooped the Boodles-sponsored Most Stylish Lady prize at the Darley Irish Oaks at the Curragh Racecourse this weekend.

She won €5,000 worth of jewellery from the Dublin jeweller, plus a weekend stay at the Westbury Hotel. The judges were Jennifer Stevens, Editor of Irish Country Magazine, and Sybil Mulcahy, editor of evoke.ie.

Photos: Conor Healy Photography

The finalists onstage

Kate Conlon's winning outfit