Kate scoops Most Stylist Lady title at the Curragh Racecourse
Darley Irish Oaks at the Kildare racetrack
Kate Conlon
Kilkenny woman Kate Conlon scooped the Boodles-sponsored Most Stylish Lady prize at the Darley Irish Oaks at the Curragh Racecourse this weekend.
She won €5,000 worth of jewellery from the Dublin jeweller, plus a weekend stay at the Westbury Hotel. The judges were Jennifer Stevens, Editor of Irish Country Magazine, and Sybil Mulcahy, editor of evoke.ie.
Photos: Conor Healy Photography
The finalists onstage
Kate Conlon's winning outfit
