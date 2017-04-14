DAY FOUR: Meet the Kildare Roses

14 Lilies who will battle it out this Saturday night to become this year’s Kildare Rose.

The gala selection night will be held in the Westgrove Hotel, Clane, which is the competition’s main sponsor, this Saturday, April 15, and will be hosted by 2014 Rose Maria Walsh.

Every day this week, we have introduced some of the Rose hopefuls who will take part in this Saturday night's gala - click through below to see all of their profiles!

Iona Daly, Kildare. Sponsor: Cydonia EOP Ireland

Hi I’m Iona Daly, I’m 27 years old. I went to boarding school in Coláiste Íde Dingle in Kerry and completed an LLB (hons) in Irish Law in Griffith College.

I studied a post grad in Sports Therapy which opened the doors to working with international athletes.

I have travelled to European and other international events as a Sports Therapist working with domestic, semi-pro and pro competitions and have worked through college part-time in the family business (Cydonia EOP Ireland) and now I’m involved in day to day running of the company and co-owner. My hobbies include running, swimming, shooting and horse-riding.

Jessica Gordon, Sallins. Sponsor: Sallins GAA

My name is Jessica Gordon. I am 21 years old and the second oldest of five. I have been living in Sallins since I was born. I'm very happy to be sponsored by the local GAA team as my brother plays for them.

My stepdad is originally from Poland and he has thought us about his culture, which I find interesting as I would love to travel around the world and experience new things and meet new people.

I am currently modelling with Andrea Roche and Not Another Agency but I will be going back to school in September to study childcare. In my spare time I volunteer with the Kildare Animal Foundation as I have a huge passion for helping animals. I have an interest in singing and dancing.

Emma-Jane Hughes, Suncroft. Sponsor: Sharon's Perfect Images

My name is Emma-Jane Hughes and I live in Suncroft. I am 18, the youngest of six. I also have three nieces and two nephews.

I am just finished a course in St Conleths Community College, studying business and digital marketing. My plan for next year is to complete a childcare course and then from that course I hope to move abroad to au pair.

My hobbies include music, watching TV and playing sports.

Jessica Hunter, Kildare. Sponsor: Kildare Derby Festival

My name is Jessica Hunter, I am 19 years old and I am from Kildare town. I attended Kildare Town Community School and, after a year out of school and studying, I will begin my Cabin Crew training with Aer Lingus in May.

I love to travel and to explore new places for culture and adventure, so I hope with my new career my wings can take me further.