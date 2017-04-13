DAY THREE: Meet the Kildare Roses

14 Lilies who will battle it out this Saturday night to become this year’s Kildare Rose.

The gala selection night will be held in the Westgrove Hotel, Clane, which is the competition’s main sponsor, this Saturday, April 15, and will be hosted by 2014 Rose Maria Walsh.

Every day this week, we will introduce some of the Rose hopefuls who will take part in this Saturday night's gala.

Allie Madden, Celbridge. Sponsored by The Beauty House, Celbridge

My name is Allie Madden. I attended Scoil Mochua Aghards from 1995 to 2000 and St Wolstan’s Community School from 2000-2008.

From here I decided to study Applied Social Studies in Dunboyne College of Further Education.

I’ve a passionate interest in flower arranging. I enjoy assembling various centre pieces including baskets and wreaths which I have made and sold throughout each season.

I’m a big follower of GAA, both football and hurling, and like to attend a Gaelic match in Croke Park when I get the chance. I take an interest in the horse racing and like to have a small bet placed.

My main ambition and goal for the future would be to hopefully take my hobby in floristry further and aim to open my own flower shop.

Deirbhle Mulvihill, Kilcock. Sponsor: Marron's Pharmacy

My name is Deirbhle Mulvihill and I’m from Kilcock. I’m 23 years of age and will be finishing the Professional Masters of Education from Maynooth University in May.

I currently teach Business Studies and Geography in Clongowes Wood College. I play gaelic football and camogie for Cappagh GAA and have loved sport since a young age. I volunteer with Age Action and children’s summer camps, coaching GAA in school and for my club, and doing charity runs with friends.

My ambitions for the coming years are to do a triathlon, volunteer abroad and travel to Australia, Canada and South America. I have a huge interest in and passion for Irish dancing since I was really young.

Last year I took part in my final competition, passed my teachers exams and in September I started my own Irish dance school ‘Scoil Rince na Life’. I love spending my holidays getting to travel to all the ‘must see’ destinations around the world.

Karen McKeon, Carbury. Sponsor: The Westgrove Hotel, Clane

My name is Karen Mc Keon. I am 25 years old and from Carbury. I studied Performing Arts in Sligo Institute of Technology and have been working as a drama teacher and professional actor for television since then.

I am currently in the process of setting up my own performing arts school, which will launch this summer.

I am also extremely passionate about animal welfare. I took a part time job in an animal shelter last year because I wanted to make a difference and see a change in the animal welfare system in Ireland.

Emma Haughan, Kill. Sponsor: Holmestead Saddlery

My name is Emma Haughan. I’m 24 years old and from Kill. I live with my parents, brother and sister and I also work locally in Holmestead Saddlery. I have a Bachelor of Arts in Geography, minoring in Archaeology from University College Cork and I am currently doing my Masters in UCD, Studying Regional and Urban Planning, focusing on environment, sustainability and green infrastructure.

I am happiest when I am outdoors. This varies from walks with my dog Charlie to horse riding, which I have been involved in as long as I can remember.

I’d consider myself to be a bit of a social butterfly, and my parents always say I’d talk to a wall if I thought it would talk back to me.

