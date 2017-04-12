DAY TWO: Meet the Kildare Roses

14 Lilies who will battle it out this Saturday night to become this year’s Kildare Rose.

The gala selection night will be held in the Westgrove Hotel, Clane, which is the competition’s main sponsor, this Saturday, April 15, and will be hosted by 2014 Rose Maria Walsh.

Every day this week, we will introduce some of the Rose hopefuls who will take part in this Saturday night's gala.

MEET MORE ROSES: Day One

Michelle O'Brien, Athy. Sponsor: The Clanard Court Hotel

My name is Michelle O'Brien. I grew up on a farm in Athy with four siblings and an assortment of family pets.

There was never a dull moment in our house!

I am a newly qualified behaviour therapist and have spent the last number of years working with individuals with autism, from early intervention to now working with adults in residential services.

I really enjoy my work and hope to continue working in the area of positive behaviour support paving the way for true person centered services.

I'm a bit of an adrenaline junkie and spend my free time mountain biking, hiking and travelling.

Emma Farrell, Ballyteague. Sponsor: Ballyteague Stables

My name is Emma Farrell. I’m 19 years old and I’m from Ballyteague.

I’m the eldest in my family and I’m currently studying Business at the University of Limerick.

I’m very interested in beauty and fashion and have won awards for beauty blogging in the past.

After my degree I would like to work in marketing for a while, but my ultimate goal is to me a fashion buyer for a large company or to own my own line of small fashion boutiques.

Ciara Reilly, Carbury. Sponsor: The Hamlet Court Hotel

My name is Ciara Reilly, I'm 20 years of age and I'm from Carbury. I have two beautiful sisters.

I'm currently studying to become a junior stylist in hairdressing. I love all areas of the beauty industry and I am currently a fully qualified makeup artist and tanning technician.

My future goals include progressing onto become a fully qualified senior stylist in hairdressing, opening my own hair and beauty salon and traveling and experiencing as many different countries and cultures as possible.

I absolutely love reading and I am a huge fan of mystery thrillers.