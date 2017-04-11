DAY ONE: Meet the Kildare Roses

14 Lilies who will battle it out this Saturday night to become this year’s Kildare Rose.

The gala selection night will be held in the Westgrove Hotel, Clane, which is the competition’s main sponsor, this Saturday, April 15, and will be hosted by 2014 Rose Maria Walsh.

Every day this week, we will introduce some of the Rose hopefuls who will take part in this Saturday night's gala.

REBECCA BURKE, ARDCLOUGH. SPONSOR: OMAN BEVERLY SMYTH

My name is Rebecca Burke, I’m 24 years of age and I am the eldest of three in my family. I live in the small village of Ardclough. I have recently switched careers and work for an international relocation company in client expertise.

I currently play camogie with the Ardclough senior team but I have such a love the GAA that I am also a qualified referee and coach.

As the community I live in is so small we all look out for one another. Just a few weeks ago we raised quite a substantial amount of money by putting on Strictly Come Dancing.

My other hobbies include golf, dancing and travelling and shopping, of course.

KAREN MULLALLY, CARAGH. SPONSOR: HAIR AND HEAVENLY ANGELS

My name is Karen Mullally, I’m 26 years old and I’m from Caragh. I am the second oldest in my family, with three brothers and one sister.

I went to college in St. Patrick’s College, Drumcondra and I am now in my fifth year teaching in Caragh National School, which I once attended myself.

I have had a huge interest in and passion for Irish dancing since I was really young.

Last year I took part in my final competition, passed my teachers exams and in September I started my own Irish dance school ‘Scoil Rince na Life’.

I love spending my holidays getting to travel to all the ‘must see’ destinations around the world.

SORCHA FENLON, NEWBRIDGE. SPONSOR: PESTLE & MORTAR

My name is Sorcha Fenlon. I am 23 years old in my final year of Music Performance Vocal Studies at the Royal Irish Academy of Music/TCD. I am an actor with Fraser Models & Actors and have appeared in advertising for Allianz Ireland, 7Up and Erin Foods.

Most recently, I've played Hodel in 'Fiddler on the Roof' in the National Concert Hall and Maria in 'West Side Story' at The Helix.

I currently sing with the world renowned group Anúna. Since joining, I have performed in venues across Ireland and the Netherlands and have recorded an EP and video.

I teach singing, piano, guitar and theory at the weekends and I teach singing for the students of Stagedoor Ireland — I love to work with kids!

