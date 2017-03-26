What Kildare mammies really, really want this Mother's Day

Riannach McGuire of Piper's Hill Community College, Naas, writes about what mammies really want from their teenagers this Mother's Day.

Mother’s Day. It’s an important day that you cannot let be forgotten. Unless you want to see your mother crying in a corner, looking at a picture of you and your siblings asking “what did I do wrong?”.

It’s a day where the love and appreciation you feel towards your mother is shown through burnt toast and dishevelled looking flowers.

I know many people believe this to be a made-up holiday used by card companies to bring in money. However, this is not a view taken by mothers themselves.

I know there may be some mothers out there who say “you don’t need to get me anything” or “I already know you love me”.

Believe me when I say, do not listen to these claims.

Your mother, maybe without knowing it, wants you to surprise them.

I am not saying you have to go out and buy a diamond ring or tickets to the next Michael Buble concert, because honestly that’s more like birthday present material.

What I mean is you should considering cleaning your room, which smells like a decaying animal; attempt to cook a dinner (but don’t poison your family in the process) or even just give them a card.

I think the day of giving my mother school-made pottery has come to an end due to the fact that I think nearly every art object I ever gave my mam was put into a mysterious box and was never seen again.

To the people who don’t live with their mothers anymore, bear in mind that your mums are expecting a phone call, not a three word text saying “Happy Mother’s Day”.

That call will last longer than five minutes, as they will be wanting to tell you about Mary next door, or if you have a love life.

It will not kill you to pick up a phone, although it might be your mother who kills you if you don’t.

At the end of the day, as you’re all relaxing on the couch, watch the show your mother wants to watch for a change.

I know it may not be very thrilling and you may have to answer questions like “Oh yeah, her dress is so nice” or “No she wasn’t in the Hunger Games”.

After all what is vital about this day is the thought and the small things you do to make her day a bit simpler.