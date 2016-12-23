Heartwarming festive rescue tales and tails from Kildare Animal Foundation

Last week, our winter newsletter was sent out to our thousands of supporters on our mailing listing.

Each year we produce two newsletters. It’s our way of connecting with our wonderful supporters who might not be on social media, and even for the ones that are its good to get something in the post.

This time around we told the stories of animals who have really been through a bad time, but who are now on the way up. Some are now in new homes and settling well.

Little Ray is one of the lucky ones. His owner died and the little dog was left to the tender mercies of the family. He was just skin and bone. His long coat was caked in excrement, it took three washes over three days to finally get him clean. He was so miserable and was interested in nothing.

Our vet groomed him beautifully and put him on a special diet. He gained weight and began to respond to us. We were delighted when the vet's family offered him a home. We knew he would live out his remaining years in safety and comfort. Thank you to Hawkfield Vets for all their help and support with little Ray.

Valda the dog also features in the current newsletter, but she’s a little work in progress. We took her in from the motorway. Experience has taught us that the real work only begins when the bandages come off.

She was so shut down and frightened we could not get her to respond.

Fortunately we have a beautiful spaniel called Molly. She acts like an interpreter for Velda. When we need to do something we do it to Molly first and then Velda will allow it. There is no quick turnaround for dogs like Velda but she can and will have a good quality of life. It just takes time and patience.

We also have some wildlife and cat stories. One of the most heart-warming is that of Fergus. This beautiful old cat was reported to us. He was just sitting on a wall night and day. We knew right away that this fine old cat had had a good home at one time. He was so calm and pleasant at all times.

We advertised him on several occasions but no one came forward. His mouth was a source of pain so our vet did a thorough dental examination on him.

As soon as he recovered, he began to eat like a wolf. He had already been neutered so someone must have cared at some stage. Although he had to share his space with others he never became cross. A lovely couple offered him a home. Fergus followed them up to bed that first night and took his place in the middle of the bed. He never looked back since.

Merry Christmas

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the readers who took time to read my articles each week.

I wish you all the happiest Christmas and hope that 2017 will bring you everything that you dream of. Thank you for all the support.

Dan Donoher writes the weekly 'Pet Rescue' column in the Leinster Leader.

