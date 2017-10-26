Kilcullen GAA gets set for LipSync

Kilcullen GAA is getting set for a huge Lip Sync Battle extravaganza, set to take place this weekend.

Some 10 teams have been busy digging out their dancing shoes, and rehearsing for this Saturday night's big event. The fundraiser will take place on Sunday, October 29 in Killashee House Hotel, Naas.

The teams will lip sync and dance along to a range of music from '80s Icons' to 'Popmania'.

Every genre is covered, which will give all the audience something to sing along to.

The performers are busy selling tickets and getting sponsorship so if you would like to purchase tickets or wish to sponsor a team or individual, don’t hesitate to contact Kilcullen GAA or Debbie O'Brien on 087 231 7181.

If you can’t make the night there are other ways you can contribute, by sponsoring the teams via Go Fund Me links on the Kilcullen GAA Facebook page. The night is a fundraiser for Kilcullen GAA with all dancers and organisers volunteering their time to raise much needed funds for the development of a growing club. Participants are from both the club and community which will make for a great night for everyone!

Tickets are €25 and the show starts at 7.30pm.