Naas Musical Society gets ready for Moat Theatre shows

Rehearsals for the forthcoming production of A Celebration of Song will get underway later this month.

It will be staged by Naas Musical Society on November 15 and 16 (Wednesday and Thursday).

Both shows will take place at the Moat Theatre, Naas.

The group held an open night recently in the Town House Hotel.

It was an opportunity for new members and more seasoned campaigners alike to get together and learn about the activities and events NMS has planned for the coming season.

Meanwhile rehearsals for their forthcoming concert were scheduled to take place starting on September 4 in the Town House Hotel.

Anyone interested in joining the group but was unable to make it to the Town House Hotel is welcome on September 4.

Separately rehearsals for Curtains are due to start in November — after A Celebration of Song and auditions for the lead roles will be held on Sunday September 24. Further information is available by emailing naasmusical @gmail.com. A fashion show is planned for the Osprey Hotel on October 19.