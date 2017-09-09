Fun night in aid of hospice in Straffan tonight

A Straffan man is raising funds for a good cause.

Paddy Travers will host an entertaining evening in Friel’s Geraldine Inn, Straffan on Saturday next, September 9.

It will be an old fashioned night of music, song, recitation and storytelling. There is no admission charge, but voluntary donations are very welcome on the night to support the Irish Hospice Foundation.

All funds raised will be going to the Irish Hospice.

Mr. Travers recorded a CD of poems and recitations specially for the event with all proceeds of the CD and the evening going to the Hospice. Each donor will receive a copy of the CD free of charge.

He will also walk a leg of the Camino in Galicia in order to raise funds.

Hospice care involves the total care of patients and their families at the stage of a serious illness where the focus has switched from treatment aimed at cure to ensuring the best possible quality of life.

The Irish Hospice Foundation is the national charity which promotes the hospice philosophy and supports the development of hospice and palliative care.