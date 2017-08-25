Heritage Week events in Kildare today

Heritage Week is in full swing in Kildare with numerous events every day this week. Below is a summary of the events listed for today, Thursday, August 24. For more information or to book, click here.

Celbridge Heritage Audio Guide is on every day this week from 9:30am - 5pm at Abarta Heritage, Castletown House. The free audio guide helps you to discover the story of Celbridge and Castletown House. Simply download the free Guidigo App and search for Celbridge. Entry fee into Castletown may still apply. Discover the story of Celbridge and the magnificent Castletown House with this free audio guide which will lead you on a self-guided tour of the north Kildare town. Learn about the famous William Speaker Conolly, the wealthiest and most powerful man in Ireland in the early 1700s, and explore some of the wonderful architecture along the Main Street of Celbridge. Listen to how Jonathan Swift travelled here to meet his lover Vanessa on the banks of the Liffey.

is on every day this week from 9:30am - 5pm at Abarta Heritage, Castletown House. The free audio guide helps you to discover the story of Celbridge and Castletown House. Simply download the free Guidigo App and search for Celbridge. Entry fee into Castletown may still apply. Discover the story of Celbridge and the magnificent Castletown House with this free audio guide which will lead you on a self-guided tour of the north Kildare town. Learn about the famous William Speaker Conolly, the wealthiest and most powerful man in Ireland in the early 1700s, and explore some of the wonderful architecture along the Main Street of Celbridge. Listen to how Jonathan Swift travelled here to meet his lover Vanessa on the banks of the Liffey. The Curragh: Free Audio Guide is available from 9.30am to 5pm every day this week at Junction 12 on the M7 Motorway. The Free audio guide to the Curragh of Kildare tells the story of its history, natural heritage, personalities and sporting aspects. Simply download the free Guidigo App and search for The Curragh.

is available from 9.30am to 5pm every day this week at Junction 12 on the M7 Motorway. The Free audio guide to the Curragh of Kildare tells the story of its history, natural heritage, personalities and sporting aspects. Simply download the free Guidigo App and search for The Curragh. Kildare Monastic Trail Audio at the Castledermot Monastic Site, Church Lane, Castledermot. Follow in the footsteps of Kildare’s early saints with this free audio guide. Simply download the free Guidigo App and search for Kildare Monastic Trail. Explore the Ancient Monasteries of Kildare with your Free Audio Guide. County Kildare is at the heart of the story of the dawn of Christianity in Ireland, and some of Ireland’s most famous saints like Brigid, Colmcille and Patrick have strong links with the county. The Kildare Monastic Trail will lead you to ruins of ancient monasteries, where you will encounter some of Ireland’s best-preserved round towers, descriptions of high crosses and fascinating tales of history and folklore.

at the Monastic Site, Church Lane, Castledermot. Follow in the footsteps of Kildare’s early saints with this free audio guide. Simply download the free Guidigo App and search for Kildare Monastic Trail. Explore the Ancient Monasteries of Kildare with your Free Audio Guide. County Kildare is at the heart of the story of the dawn of Christianity in Ireland, and some of Ireland’s most famous saints like Brigid, Colmcille and Patrick have strong links with the county. The Kildare Monastic Trail will lead you to ruins of ancient monasteries, where you will encounter some of Ireland’s best-preserved round towers, descriptions of high crosses and fascinating tales of history and folklore. Kildare Town Audio Guide at Kildare Town Heritage Centre, Market Square, Kildare Town. Free audio guide to Kildare town. Discover the story of Kildare, a town at the heart of the story of Ireland for millennia. Simply download the free Guidigo App and search for Kildare Town. This free audio guide will lead you around the wonderful Heritage Town of Kildare, which has been at the heart of Irish history for millennia. Kildare derives from the Irish ‘Cill Dara’ meaning Church of the Oak, named after the church founded here by St Brigid around 480 A.D. Kildare became a key base for the Norman invaders and their famous leader Strongbow, and the audio guide describes how Kildare was the scene of tragedy during the 1798 Uprising.

at Town Heritage Centre, Market Square, Kildare Town. Free audio guide to Kildare town. Discover the story of Kildare, a town at the heart of the story of Ireland for millennia. Simply download the free Guidigo App and search for Kildare Town. This free audio guide will lead you around the wonderful Heritage Town of Kildare, which has been at the heart of Irish history for millennia. Kildare derives from the Irish ‘Cill Dara’ meaning Church of the Oak, named after the church founded here by St Brigid around 480 A.D. Kildare became a key base for the Norman invaders and their famous leader Strongbow, and the audio guide describes how Kildare was the scene of tragedy during the 1798 Uprising. Heritage Week at Maynooth Castle every day this week from 11am to 5pm at the Castle. Join in the special guided tours and the castle-inspired arts and crafts activities throughout Heritage Week. Contact is on 01 628 6744 for more details.

every day this week from 11am to 5pm at the Castle. Join in the special guided tours and the castle-inspired arts and crafts activities throughout Heritage Week. Contact is on 01 628 6744 for more details. Tower of Allen, Hill of Allen is open daily from 10am to 6pm with Regina Heavey at the Tower of Allen, Hill of Allen (or what’s left of it). Just 10km from Newbridge and Kildare and 15km from Naas, this magnificent tower was built in 1859 by Sir Gerald George Aylmer. The tower commands extensive views of the surrounding countryside. This magnificent tower was built in 1859 by Sir Gerald George Aylmer. On each step of the tower is inscribed the names of the men and women who built it. Come and visit this great piece of our local history. Suitable footwear required, path to tower via forest trail. Car parking at owner's risk.

is open daily from 10am to 6pm with Regina Heavey at the Tower of Allen, Hill of Allen (or what’s left of it). Just 10km from Newbridge and Kildare and 15km from Naas, this magnificent tower was built in 1859 by Sir Gerald George Aylmer. The tower commands extensive views of the surrounding countryside. This magnificent tower was built in 1859 by Sir Gerald George Aylmer. On each step of the tower is inscribed the names of the men and women who built it. Come and visit this great piece of our local history. Suitable footwear required, path to tower via forest trail. Car parking at owner's risk. Observations on Nature today from 10am to 5pm at Maynooth University, Russell Library. Explore nature through the historical print collections of the Russell Library. Books on gardening, botany, agriculture and husbandry will be on display some of which will refer to the local area. The exhibition will appeal to anyone who has an interest in nature and the environment, local history, botanical art or life in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. A 6 inch Ordnance Survey map of Kildare will be on display as well as items from our Special Collections in the John Paul II. The Pugin designed Russell Library is of historical and architectural significance and well worth a visit. We are also closed for lunch 1-2pm.

today from 10am to 5pm at Maynooth University, Russell Library. Explore nature through the historical print collections of the Russell Library. Books on gardening, botany, agriculture and husbandry will be on display some of which will refer to the local area. The exhibition will appeal to anyone who has an interest in nature and the environment, local history, botanical art or life in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. A 6 inch Ordnance Survey map of Kildare will be on display as well as items from our Special Collections in the John Paul II. The Pugin designed Russell Library is of historical and architectural significance and well worth a visit. We are also closed for lunch 1-2pm. High Cross and Local History Displays today, August 24 from 9:30am - 5pm. The displays are by Castledermot Local History Group and available to view at Teach Diarmada Community Centre, Main St, Castledermot. View part of the Irish High Cross Exhibition (originally in the National Museum) and an exhibition on the rich heritage of the town. A perfect complement to a walk around our historical sites. Be sure to ask for a copy of our free heritage leaflet (including a map of the sites) in the community centre or other local shops to help you find and enjoy the various sites of interest around the town.

today, August 24 from 9:30am - 5pm. The displays are by Castledermot Local History Group and available to view at Teach Diarmada Community Centre, Main St, Castledermot. View part of the Irish High Cross Exhibition (originally in the National Museum) and an exhibition on the rich heritage of the town. A perfect complement to a walk around our historical sites. Be sure to ask for a copy of our free heritage leaflet (including a map of the sites) in the community centre or other local shops to help you find and enjoy the various sites of interest around the town. The Book of Kildare and Other Stories from 11pm to 12.30pm run by Kildare Library Services at Kilcock Community Library. It will be a talk by Mario Corrigan on 25 unusual or little-known treasures from the Kildare Local History Collection. Part of the Creative Ireland Kildare initiative.

from 11pm to 12.30pm run by Kildare Library Services at Community Library. It will be a talk by Mario Corrigan on 25 unusual or little-known treasures from the Kildare Local History Collection. Part of the Creative Ireland Kildare initiative. Another Brick in the Wall is on today from 2pm to 5pm at Newbridge Library which will host a display of bricks made in Kildare, Dublin, Cork and Cavan as well as bricks from England, Scotland and Wales which were used locally. Liam Kenny presents his brick collection in Newbridge Library with an eclectic collection of bricks made in Ballysax, Athy and further afield. Bricks built the Curragh Camp and many other buildings from cottages to schools in the Newbridge area. Bricks from the nearby Ballysax brickyard will feature.

is on today from 2pm to 5pm at Library which will host a display of bricks made in Kildare, Dublin, Cork and Cavan as well as bricks from England, Scotland and Wales which were used locally. Liam Kenny presents his brick collection in Newbridge Library with an eclectic collection of bricks made in Ballysax, Athy and further afield. Bricks built the Curragh Camp and many other buildings from cottages to schools in the Newbridge area. Bricks from the nearby Ballysax brickyard will feature. The Lady Fitzgeralds from 12 noon to 1pm at Maynooth Castle. The Lady Fitzgeralds: a female perspective - join OPW guide Mary Henry for this fascinating look at some of the women of the powerful Fitzgerald family.

from 12 noon to 1pm at Castle. The Lady Fitzgeralds: a female perspective - join OPW guide Mary Henry for this fascinating look at some of the women of the powerful Fitzgerald family. The Demise of Maynooth Castle from 11am to 12pm at Maynooth Castle. Join OPW guide Joe Gissane for this special Heritage Week tour focusing on what happened to the castle following the rebellion and siege of the castle.

Jouses, Jesters and Japes! From 3pm to 4pm at Maynooth Castle where OPW guide Katherine Colthurst will give a lively tour focusing on entertainment in medieval times.

From 3pm to 4pm at Castle where OPW guide Katherine Colthurst will give a lively tour focusing on entertainment in medieval times. Competitions at the Castle! From 2pm to 4pm at Maynooth Castle where you can drop in and take part in our children's competitions! Have fun while learning about the castle and you might win a prize!

From 2pm to 4pm at Castle where you can drop in and take part in our children's competitions! Have fun while learning about the castle and you might win a prize! Nature in Maynooth's College Chapel from 3pm to 4pm when you can visit St. Patrick's College Chapel in Maynooth University and hear a talk on representations of nature in St. Patrick's College Chapel, featuring organ music.

from 3pm to 4pm when you can visit St. Patrick's College Chapel in Maynooth University and hear a talk on representations of nature in St. Patrick's College Chapel, featuring organ music. The Battle of Ovidstown will take place at 8pm in Newtown Community Centre, run by Newtown Communty Group . It will featured an overview of the events that led to The Battle of Ovidstown, who fought in it, where the events happened and its place in Irish history.

will take place at 8pm in Community Centre, run by Newtown Communty Group . It will featured an overview of the events that led to The Battle of Ovidstown, who fought in it, where the events happened and its place in Irish history. Canal Walk and Talk from 7pm to 9pm, run by Leixlip Tidy Town Association. Meet on the Royal Canal at Confey Bridgefor a walk and talk with John Colgan taking in history of Confey Bridge, Waterfall, Aquaduct, Toll Collectors House, and Spa Bath as well as Flora and Fauna along the way.

from 7pm to 9pm, run by Tidy Town Association. Meet on the Royal Canal at Confey Bridgefor a walk and talk with John Colgan taking in history of Confey Bridge, Waterfall, Aquaduct, Toll Collectors House, and Spa Bath as well as Flora and Fauna along the way. A Country Music Nostalgia Night will take place between 8pm and 10.30pm at CMWS Hall, Kildare town. This event is run by Cill Dara Historical Society. The CYMS Hall was an integral part of the social and cultural history of Kildare Town and this Country Music Concert will give people a chance to relive some of their memories. It was was one of the country's best-known dance and concert venues. This star-studded Concert will include performances from the legendary Ray Lynam, The Honky Tonk Angels, Niamh Lynn, Tony Kerr, Trudie Lalor, The Ryan Turner Band and Kildare Town's Lorna Goodwin. Compère on the night will be Liam Kett of KFM's K-Country fame.

will take place between 8pm and 10.30pm at This event is run by Cill Dara Historical Society. The CYMS Hall was an integral part of the social and cultural history of Kildare Town and this Country Music Concert will give people a chance to relive some of their memories. It was was one of the country's best-known dance and concert venues. This star-studded Concert will include performances from the legendary Ray Lynam, The Honky Tonk Angels, Niamh Lynn, Tony Kerr, Trudie Lalor, The Ryan Turner Band and Kildare Town's Lorna Goodwin. Compère on the night will be Liam Kett of KFM's K-Country fame. Luisne Gardens at McAuley Place, from 6:30pm to 8pm at McAuley Place Naas. Walk through the newly designed Luisne gardens and enjoy the breath taking palette of colours that appear across the country during autumn. There is no greater pleasure than walking in nature with friends and family during heritage week. Join us as we walk through the newly designed Luisne gardens and be enchanted by some wonderful home grown talent of music and storytelling as you take in the breath taking palette of colours that appear across the country during autumn.

from 6:30pm to 8pm at McAuley Place Naas. Walk through the newly designed Luisne gardens and enjoy the breath taking palette of colours that appear across the country during autumn. There is no greater pleasure than walking in nature with friends and family during heritage week. Join us as we walk through the newly designed Luisne gardens and be enchanted by some wonderful home grown talent of music and storytelling as you take in the breath taking palette of colours that appear across the country during autumn. Outdoor Cinema from 9:30pm to 11:30pm, run by Celbridge Community Council at the the Mill Community Centre. Come and enjoy an outdoor screening of the Hollywood classic "Sabrina" under the stars in garden of The Mill on the banks of the river Liffey. Gates will open at 9.00pm so that you can pick your spot on the lawn and get comfy, and we aim to start the screening at 9.30pm as it has to be dusk before we begin. There will be a limited number of seats provided for a small charge of €2 each and these can be reserved in advance. However you are welcome to bring your picnic blanket or deckchair with you for Free entry although numbers are limited so don't forget to register for a free ticket in order to secure your place.

from 9:30pm to 11:30pm, run by Community Council at the the Mill Community Centre. Come and enjoy an outdoor screening of the Hollywood classic "Sabrina" under the stars in garden of The Mill on the banks of the river Liffey. Gates will open at 9.00pm so that you can pick your spot on the lawn and get comfy, and we aim to start the screening at 9.30pm as it has to be dusk before we begin. There will be a limited number of seats provided for a small charge of €2 each and these can be reserved in advance. However you are welcome to bring your picnic blanket or deckchair with you for Free entry although numbers are limited so don't forget to register for a free ticket in order to secure your place. Irish Art Exhibition this evening from 6pm to 9pm at Florence and Milly, Clane . As part of Heritage week we invite you to join us here at Florence and Milly to view, celebrate and purchase our newly acquired Irish art. Take a walk inside our upcycle haven, complimented by a fabulous mix of local Irish art and jewellery, hand made leather bags, pottery and prints. Coffee, tea available to purchase from our Coffee bar.

this evening from 6pm to 9pm at Florence and Milly, . As part of Heritage week we invite you to join us here at Florence and Milly to view, celebrate and purchase our newly acquired Irish art. Take a walk inside our upcycle haven, complimented by a fabulous mix of local Irish art and jewellery, hand made leather bags, pottery and prints. Coffee, tea available to purchase from our Coffee bar. Athy Boat Tours today, tomorrow and Sunday, August 25 - 27, from 10am to 7pm. Run by Athy Boat Tours from Emly Square, Athy. Experience the Barrow from the water with Athy Boat Tours. Enjoy the natural and built heritage of the river Barrow. The boat provides boat tours for up to 12 passengers on board 'Freedom on the Water'. Booking required. 1 Hour Tour is €10 per person, Family ticket (2 adults and 2 children- €36) 3 Hour Tour is €20 Adult €12 Child / Family ticket (2 adults and 2 children €56) 5 Hour Tour is €35 Adult €20 Child. Booking required. To book, contact 087 4335350 or click here.

today, tomorrow and Sunday, August 25 - 27, from 10am to 7pm. Run by Athy Boat Tours from Emly Square, Athy. Experience the Barrow from the water with Athy Boat Tours. Enjoy the natural and built heritage of the river Barrow. The boat provides boat tours for up to 12 passengers on board 'Freedom on the Water'. Booking required. 1 Hour Tour is €10 per person, Family ticket (2 adults and 2 children- €36) 3 Hour Tour is €20 Adult €12 Child / Family ticket (2 adults and 2 children €56) 5 Hour Tour is €35 Adult €20 Child. Booking required. To book, contact 087 4335350 or click here. Free Food From Nature's Bounty at 7.30pm this evening, run by Kildare Library and Arts Services at Castledermot Community Library. Bernard Gibney's fascinating presentation will inspire us all to forage for the free food available all around us, with important information on identification, cooking, preserving and lots more!

at 7.30pm this evening, run by Kildare Library and Arts Services at Community Library. Bernard Gibney's fascinating presentation will inspire us all to forage for the free food available all around us, with important information on identification, cooking, preserving and lots more! Cruise to Leinster Aqueduct today, tomorrow and Sunday, August 25 to 27 from 1pm - 4:30pm. Booking is required at Bargetrip.ie, from Sallins. Cruise on a canal barge to the Leinster Aqueduct and see one of the best examples of 18th-century canal engineering. There will be a stop and short history talk at the Aqueduct during the 1 hour cruise. Three departure times to choose from departing from Sallins Harbour. There is free parking on the street in the village. Admission and Booking. Adult: €13.50; Child: €9; Family: €40. to book click here.

today, tomorrow and Sunday, August 25 to 27 from 1pm - 4:30pm. Booking is required at Bargetrip.ie, from Sallins. Cruise on a canal barge to the Leinster Aqueduct and see one of the best examples of 18th-century canal engineering. There will be a stop and short history talk at the Aqueduct during the 1 hour cruise. Three departure times to choose from departing from Sallins Harbour. There is free parking on the street in the village. Admission and Booking. Adult: €13.50; Child: €9; Family: €40. to book click here. Bats About Newbridge at Sunset at 8.30 this ening at the Liffey Linear Park. Run by Newbridge Tidy Towns Association. Enjoy a bat walk and talk along the Liffey Linear Park guided by Anna Collins and experts from Kildare Bat Group. We can expect to hear (with a heterodyne Bat Detectors) different kinds of bats. On street parking is available nearby, and children should be accompanied by an adult as this event is taking place at a riverside location. This event is an outdoor "talk and walk" event along a defined footpath in the Liffey Linear Park.

Read more: Archaeologists discover 8th century settlement near Sallins

Read more: Top picks for Kildare Heritage Week

Read more: Tower of Allen open as part of heritage week