Rebecca Storm in concert at the Moat Theatre in Naas

Singer Rebecca Storm will take to the stage for one night only, with special guest Mark Trundle, this Saturday, July 29.

Mark is fresh from Newbridge Musical Society’s run of Sweeney Todd where he awed audiences playing the Barber himself.

Naas has always been a fan of Rebecca and she has helped The Moat out in many ways over the years. Recently she attended the theatre’s fundraising drive

The singer is fresh from sell out show of Blood Brothers in Bord Gais.

Over the past 30 years Rebecca has established herself as one of the most popular leading ladies in musical theatre, playing some of the most demanding roles including Eva Peron in Evita, Fantine in Les Miserables, Florence in Chess.

Her latest album The Essential Rebecca Storm is a double CD consisting of a live recording of her sell out concert at Dublin’s Grand Canal Theatre and a studio album produced by her husband and musical director Kenny Shearer. After many years in London’s West End theatre world, Rebecca has now made Ireland her home and has had the honour of having her handprints set on the famous Gaiety Theatre Walk Of Fame.

Tickets for Saturday’s show are €25. Book on 045 883030 or www.moattheatre.com