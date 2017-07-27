Nathan Carter to rock Naas like a wagon wheel this Bank Holiday weekend

Country music star Nathan Carter is set to rock Naas Racecourse on Sunday week, August 6.

The Wagon Wheel star is just off the back of a sell-out London tour, including a memorable show at the famous London Palladium, and is also playing festivals around the country.

Nathan has just completed a four-part series for RTÉ of the Nathan Carter Show, which returns for another series in the winter of 2017.

Last March and April, he sold out the SSE Arena in Belfast and the 3Arena in Dublin, and his new album, Livin The Dream, was released in June. He is also due to head to the USA in September.

The event promises to be a treat for fans of country music. Support will be provided by The Conquerors, Louise Morrissey and Patrick Feeney. The event is being organised by local promoters Collective Sounds.

Tickets at €27.50 are available from Jam Music in Naas or online at www.tickets.ie. The gates at Naas Racecourse will be open at 5pm.