Kildare artist Hally to launch second album in Peeling Onions series

Hally (Ronan O’Halloran), the experimental indie singer-songwriter and music producer from Naas, returned to the music business last year after a 10 year hiatus from live performance.

He is also midway through an exciting and ambitious project called Peeling Onions consisting of 52 songs and music videos that he is releasing weekly throughout the year via Facebook.

Hally’s second album of these series, “Peeling Onions” Vol.II, will be launched on Friday, July 14, at 8pm in Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge.

The live show will blend visual arts with contemporary songwriting, jazz, stringed ensembles, electronic sprinklings and verbal ramblings.

Hally will share the stage with his band The Hymns namely Will Dowling (Sax/ Clarinet), Ian Smith (Guitars/ Keys), Gary O’Reilly (Piano/ Guitar/ Keys), Dave Redmond (Upright Bass) & Kevin Brady (Drums/percussion).