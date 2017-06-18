Final countdown is on to the Naas Midsummer Arts festival

The final countdown is on to this year’s Midsummer Arts Festival in Naas.

Its all kicks of with a launch night at The Moat Theatre Naas on June 22 at 6pm. All are welcome to listen to some live music, hear why the festival is back again and head along to Pride and Prejudice if you can grab a ticket. And to coincide with the launch, drummers from all about are invited to a workshop with Graham Hopkins at 7.30 in PS Coffee Roasters.

On Friday Hally relaxes with you all in Alices, Hvmmingbird delight in FATE Restaurant and Sive and Friends chill out in PS Coffee Roasters. Sallins will busy all day Friday and Saturday with All Day Sessions on the Barge. Backstage @ The Bridgewater will entertain with music from Bunoscionn and many more talented folk.

Naas on Saturday cannot be missed! Dabbing is back, and the aim is to create the biggest dabbing event ever on the main stage at Poplar Square at 2pm! Poplar Square will have Backstage Academy warming you up, Irish Dancing, Naas Zumba Group from the GAA at 2.30pm, Bosco from 3pm and much more. Adrenaline junkies can head down to the Harbour for Water Zorbing and a climbing wall, and Art Battle Kayaking and live music. Stalls can be found scattered throughout the town and art on every rail!

McAuley place hosts a craft fair, John Spillane’s song writing workshop, Tai Chi, arts workshops and more!

Naas library has magic and face painting and St. Davids have live theatre and a planetarium. Alice’s Restaurant brings you a taste of Irish from the Pop up Gaeltacht Kill Comhaltas, Set Dancing and 'Kildare’s Traddest Family'!

Elsewhere you can find Latte Art at The Duck & Cup Café, Fun with Johnny MaGory at Barker & Jones, Gypsy Jazz at Urban Kitchen, a play about local people at Kavanaghs Pub called Who Will Separate Us and youth plays Delicious Intent from KYT in TENTS at St. Davids (for over 16s strictly).

The Big Music event that night at St David's is Declan O' Rourke so make sure you grab your tickets at The Moat Theatre Naas on 045 883030 or www.moattheatre.com