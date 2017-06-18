Mr Darcy to set hearts aflutter as Pride and Prejudice hits Naas stage

Romance comes to the Moat Theatre in Naas this month with a stage version of the original rom-com, Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, running from Tuesday, June 20, to Saturday, 24.

In this stage adaptation of Jane Austen’s enduringly popular novel, Mrs Bennet’s schemes to marry off her many daughters go up a gear when two eligible young gentlemen arrive in the neighbourhood.

However, not everything goes according to plan.

The story of Mr Darcy’s pride and Elizabeth Bennet’s prejudice is brought to life by an 18-strong cast under the direction of Eilish Rafferty who has previously written and directed a number of very successful productions at the Moat.

The adaptation by Brian Molloy is based on Mary Keith Medbury’s 1904 dramatic treatment, and keen Austen fans will be happy to know that the bulk of the lines are taken directly from the iconic dialogue of the novel.

The Moat Club production coincides with a year of Jane Austen celebrations marking two hundred years since her death in 1817. Though four of her novels, including Pride and Prejudice, were published during her lifetime, she enjoyed little fame.

Sam Coventry, who plays Lady Lucas, is a founder member of the Irish Jane Austen Society and has advised the production on costume and etiquette. Audiences can expect an evening of Regency frolics in true period style with elegant costumes, furniture and dancing.

Whether you’ve read the book, seen the film and TV adaptations, or are new to Jane Austen, this is an opportunity to see her best-loved characters brought to life on stage at the Moat.

Booking is now open at the Moat box-office 045-883030 or online at www.moattheatre.com.