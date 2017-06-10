Kildare artist stages solo exhibition in Rathcoole

Artist Heidi Morrison, a former Naas resident who has exhibited in the town, will stage an exhibition of her work on June 18.

The exhibition, titled 'The Meeting', takes place at the Inniscarra Art Gallery in Rathcoole (2.30pm to 5pm).

Ms Morrison is a native of Wales and came to live in Ireland in 1997. She lives with her husband Stephen Morrison and their four children on the family farm near Kill.

Stephen Morrison is a well known local beef farmer and their farm has hosted several agricultural events including a visit by Tom Vilsack, the US Secretary of Agriculture in the outgoing administration and former EU Agriculture Commissioner Dacian Ciolos.

Heidi Morrison

Ms Morrison has a degree in Fine Art, an MA in Art Therapy and an MSc in Psychoanalytic Psychotherapy.

She works as a professional visual artist and an art psychotherapist, as well as running art classes and art camps from her home for ten years.

Her solo exhibition will showcase paintings created over a two year period - mainly of Irish coastal scenes and local scenes.

“I try to reflect certain elements in landscapes and seascapes,” she said.

“I'm interested in reflecting the simple yet dynamic meeting points between two different elements experienced in a landscape or seascape like the meeting between the sea and sand or the sky and tree tops,” added the artist.