Chanelle McCoy named as style ambassador for Irish Derby at the Curragh

Dragon’s Den star and wife of legendary jockey AP McCoy, Chanelle McCoy, yesterday (May 29) launched the 2017 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival which takes place from Friday June 30 to Sunday July 2 at The Curragh Racecourse.

This three-day festival promises top class racing alongside live music, delicious food, stunning style and family fun.

To top all that, the jewel in Irish Racing’s Crown, the Irish Derby takes place on July 1st. Steeped in tradition and racing history, the event is Ireland’s most historic race with 2017 marking the 152nd Irish Derby.

Courtesy of Dubai Duty Free, the lucky lady who wins Best Dressed will win a luxury trip to Dubai, staying in the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, in addition to a €1,000 Dubai Duty Free spending spree.

The winner will also relax for a night of 5 Star accommodation at the K Club, before they jet off to Dubai. Chauffeur driven to the airport as they depart and on their return for a second night in the K Club.

Friday June 30: SportsJoe Derby Friday featuring the Hackett Apprentice Jockeys Derby and the party night of the festival with the ‘Apres Racing Party’ featuring the Honky Tonk Angels. Friday is the day for the men to up their style stakes as the Hackett judges look for The Curragh’s Most Stylish Man. 1st race 5.45pm.

Saturday July 1: is the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby and the highlight of the racing and style calendar so now is the time for the ladies to focus on fashion and think high style. This is the day to sport your A-game and make sure your style is spot on. 1st race 2pm with the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby off at 5.20pm.

Sunday July 2: is all about families with an exciting line up of entertainment for children. Style-wise today is the day for more a more relaxed look that will still keep you chic trackside. The Group One Pretty Polly Stakes and Comer Group International Curragh Cup are the highlights on the track. 1st race 1.45pm.