Irish band The Riptide Movement have strong links with Kildare

Although Dublin natives, The Riptide Movement have fond memories of growing up in County Kildare.

Lead guitarist and writer JP Dalton said most of the band’s childhood was spent around Leixlip.

“We used to be in Leixlip for the discos because there wasn’t much on around Lucan. “I love Kildare, and because we’re on the border, we were always down in Celbridge and Leixlip and around the Court Yard because it is literally on the doorstep”.

The band (considered local!) formed in 2006, and really took off on the Irish music scene with their first self-released albums ‘What About The Tip Jars?’ (2009) and ‘Keep On Keepin’ On’ (2012).

Fresh from their European tour with their new album Ghost, the band are back to headline Leixlip's Court Yard Hotel ‘Rock The Yard’ Festival during the June Bank Holiday weekend.

The members include vocalist and guitarist Mal Tuohy, guitarist JP Dalton, bassist and harmonica player Gerry Mc Garry and drummer Gar Byrne.

The band are no strangers to playing in Kildare, and JP said the band always jump at the chance to play at the Leixlip festival.

“Funny story, we actually started off headlining The Blizzards at the Leixlip Festival, about six or seven years ago and we’ve headlined twice since.”

They’re very excited to play again this year. “The lineup and quality of music is great and it’s great for the locality of Leixlip”.

The band have recently unveiled their new album, which JP says is going down really well with fans.

“It’s all going great, it was a new direction for us, we brought new soundscapes. And it’s exciting for us to bring new songs to set.”

The All Works Out singers have been doing an international tour with the new album, and are also doing smaller gigs around Ireland.

“I like both types of gigs, and it’s really cool trying new gigs. We headlined Electric Picnic on the main stage and that was the best feeling ever, the buzz of it, but then sometimes gigs to 20 people are cool.

“We played to a sold out Olympia on Paddy’s Day, and missed the madness in Dublin!

“And then playing in Germany and France is different, I suppose it depends on the night and the different people and vibes”.

The lads only played in Kildare recently, around the Punchestown Festival.

“We did a gig in Time a few weeks ago, it went really well, a lot of people were inebriated from the races! But we were happy with it.

“We had never played in Naas before, so it was cool to play a new gig. It was packed by the end of the night”.

The band get a good response at gigs, and say their new single Changeling and Elephant in the Room get the best reaction.

“I think All Works Out connects to a lot of people. We always get messages off people about it which is one of the highest compliments to get”.

The boys have a hefty schedule over the next few months, playing at Irish and European festivals, from Indiependence in Cork to the Bochum Total Festival in Germany.

They’ll be headling on the Sunday night at the Leixlip Festival, June 4.

They’re sure to have a huge following and are really looking forward to it.

Tickets and more information on www.courtyward.ie.