LEGO expo and Peppa Pig at Kildare County Show

The annual Kildare County Show is back for another year, with thousands expected to attend.

It falls on Father’s Day (great excuse for a day out!) on Sunday June 18.

The event kicks off at 11am and with free parking for the day.

Entertainment for all the family is promised.

From juggling, animals, hunt chase, vintage cars, Lego displays, treasure hunts and games, to food and lots of shopping in the indoor and outdoor trade stands, there’s plenty to do and see.

Meet Peppa Pig and Chase and Skye from Paw Patrol in the free kidzone.

New additions to the show this year such include a craft beer expo which includes malting barley competition and home brewing display.

The Kildare County Chamber and Kildare Enterprise Board have a business marquee with up to 50 new business trade stands.

The home produce section now includes a qualifier for the Aldi brown bread baking competition that takes place at the National Ploughing Championships.

Application for indoor and outdoor trade stands are now being taken so contact them on: email info@kildarecoutyshow.ie or call (087) 743 6028 if your business or group would like to take part in this years show.

Cost of entry on the day for adults is €5 and accompanied children can enter free of charge.