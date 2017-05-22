Free Irish Military Seminar to be held in Newbridge

Kildare County Council's Decade of Commemorations Committee, in association with Ireland’s Military Story, Merrion Press and June Fest, will host the inaugural Irish Military Seminar from June 9 to 11 at the Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge.

The county's association with the military spans many centuries and continues to the present time.

The aim of the seminar is to look at all aspects of Irish military history, drawing chiefly on events and personnel from within our nation’s past.

Participants will include: Helen Litton, John Dorney, Lar Joye, Dan Harvey, James Durney, Declan Power, Justin Horgan, Dr. Helene O’Keeffe and Maurice O’Keeffe, Wesley Bourke, Kenneth Dawson.

The event will also feature UN Peacekeepers, Vietnam veterans, Farrell & Nephew Bookstore, and a display by Irish Military Vehicles Group.

Sunday's programme includes: County Kildare Federation of Local History Groups: Massacre at Mullaghmast; A Game of Thrones; Visit to the Rath of Mullaghmast with archaeologist Noel Dunne.; Griese Youth Theatre performance. Refreshments at Burtown House.

Topics: 1798 Rebellion; The Fenians; American Civil War; Thomas Ashe (100th Anniversary of his death); Civil War in Dublin; WWI and WWII; Luftwaffe POWs; Jadotville, the Congo and Beyond; Vietnam War.

Admission is free to the seminar (minimal cost for field trip), but booking is essential by calling the Riverbank on 045 448327