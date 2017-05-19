Newbridge Musical Society hosting fun run

Newbridge Musical Society are hosting a fun run, in association with the Marie Keating Foundation, cancer information and services for men and women.

The run takes place on Sunday May 28, at the DFTC Sports Grounds, Newbridge (formerly The Old Curragh Rugby Club.

5k and 10k routes are planned.

The run is to become an annual event, kindly sponsored by Skechers Performance Division.

Prizes include Skechers vouchers as well as free Skechers footwear for the first 5 finishes in both disciplines.

Registration is available online at www.popupraces.ie or on the day from 9.30am.