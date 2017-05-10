Songwriter Stevens and Saw Doctor Moran in Naas

The Saw Doctors, Christy Moore and Michael English have all had success with Padraig Stevens’ songs.

But if you want to hear the original versions of favorites like The Tuam Beat and Ireland for the Summer you can head to Kavanaghs Pub, Naas on Wednesday, May 24, to hear Padraig Stevens perform a selection from his songbook.

The singer-songwriter will will be accompanied by Leo Moran, lead guitarist with the Saw Doctors.

A night of original songs is promised at Kavanaghs Pub, Naas on May 24 with a few stories thrown in about Padraig Stevens’ early days in the music business, working with showbands such as The Problems and The Powerpack.

He also spent a stint as manager of the Tuam punk rock band Blaze X whose lineup included The Saw Doctors singer Davy Carton.

Padraig Stevens is best known for his work with The Saw Doctors with whom he has recorded and toured extensively.

He is also co-writer of some of their hit songs including I Useta Love Her, Tommy K, That’s What She Said Last Night and Still The Only One.

Padraig Stevens, who has been honoured with Arts Awards by both Galway County Council and Tuam Town Council, has released two acclaimed solo albums, Sound and Puddles and Rainbows as well an album of songs with Leo Moran under the moniker The Folk Footballers.

A limited number of tickets for the Padraig Stevens concert at Kavanaghs Pub, Naas on Wednesday May 24 are available from the venue or online from promoters Collective Sounds at the website www.collectivesounds.ie.