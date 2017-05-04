Laughter yoga workshops taking place in Kildare

World Laughter Day is celebrated on the first Sunday in May all over the world.

Kildare local, Louise Burchall from Naas, will be holding a free laughter yoga session in Monread Park, Naas this Sunday May 7.

There will be a family session kicking off at 12pm, and an adult session to follow at 1pm.

Laughter yoga sessions combine yoga breathing with laughter exercises to help improve your mood, distress and release positive endorphins.

“Laughter Yoga has amazing effects and I'm looking forward to sharing it with as many people as possible. It’s not very often we set aside an hour out of our day to dedicate to laughter, but the benefits are worth it. I find that after the session participants are much happier, more energised and have a more positive outlook. These effects can last several days. It really is that powerful,” said Louise.

If you would like to try laughter yoga for yourself there will also be monthly sessions at Naas Holistic Centre starting on the 24th of May at 8.30pm and in Abbins House Holistic Centre in Newbridge on the 30th of May.