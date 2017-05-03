Well-known faces to speak at Kildare GAA Mental Health Awareness night

Kildare GAA are to host a Mental Health Awareness evening at this end of this month.

The event, ‘Be Kind To Your Mind’, will be held in Newbridge Town Hall on Friday May 26.

Guest speakers will include former Armagh footballer and mental health campaigner Oisín McConville, Dublin footballer and sports psycholigist Kevin McManamon, and former Cork Camogie star Anna Geary who is involved with a lot of GAA healthy club projects.

Asmission on the night will be €5 and you will be sure to get your money’s worth.