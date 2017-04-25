Public meeting in Kildare on County's natural waters

The Waters and Communities office are holding a public information evening on Kildare’s natural waters in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge from 7:30-8:30pm tonight (April 25).

Discussions will include topics such as heritage, cleanliness of water, angling, and issues impacting on your local river or canal.

National water plans will also be discussed and what this will mean for your local area.

They are encouraging interested locals to attend and voice their opinions.