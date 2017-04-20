Fundraiser for Maynooth Céilí team in All-Ireland finals

Maynooth’s Céilí dancing team have qualified for the All-Ireland final of Scór Sinsir 2017.

Scór Sinsir is a GAA competition set up in 1969 during the winter months while the GAA season was on a break.

It promotes the social and fun element of Ireland’s traditional past-times.

The team of eight ladies are holding a fundraiser in Maynooth GAA tonight (April 20) at 8pm to raise funds.

A raffle will be held on the night, with a signed Kildare GAA jersey being one of the spot prizes.

Maynooth have been competing in Scór for the past 15 years.

The ladies competed against Offaly, Longford and Westmeath to scoop the Leinster prize, and to qualiy for the All-Irelands.

The team will be up against the winners of the Ulster, Munster and Connaught finals on the night, in the ‘figure/céilí dancing’ category on May 6 in Belfast.