The Man in the Woman's Shoes at Newbridge's Riverbank

Loco and Reckless Productions presents The Man In the Womans Shoes at The Riverbank Arts Centre, on Thursday, April 13, at 8pm.

Written and performed by Mikel Murfi, this is an extraordinary tour de force performance by one of Ireland's leading actors.

The Man In The Woman’s Shoes follows Pat Farnon as he walks to town and back again.

It is a beautifully observed piece, utterly simple, and Murfi’s “astonishing acting” has been widely praised.

In 2015 it toured to Manhattan and Philadelphia as well as a sell out, three week run at the Abbey Theatre on the Peacock stage in Dublin.

In 2016 it returned to NYC and ran for three weeks at the Tricycle Theatre in London to standing ovations.

The Man In The Woman’s Shoes is funny, tender and at times downright daft.

Tickets are available to purchase online at www.riverbank.ie or call the box office on 045 448327.