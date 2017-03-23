Duran Duran, The xx to headline Electric Picnic 2017 in Stradbally

Golden oldies Duran Duran will headline the Sunday night of this year’s Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally.

The xx headline Friday night and A Tribe Called Quest will be the star attraction on Saturday.

The line-up, announced this morning, also includes Pete Tong, Chaka Khan, Father John Misty, Interpol, Madness, Annie Mac, The Pretenders, Rag’n’Bone Man, The Divine Comeday, Soulwax and many more.

The festival, which takes place between September 1 and 3, has already sold out.

The xx